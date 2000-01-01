Email image popup

Community Curious?

Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.

BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!

Thank you!

Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.

We can’t wait to see what you create.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

Try Mighty Networks for free

Start your free trial, and pick a plan later. No credit card required.

The Business Plan

Grow a business with your own community, online courses, memberships, and more.

Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.

    You’ll Get the Community Plan, Plus

  • Online Courses
  • Live Cohort Course Creation
  • Analytics & Member Data
  • Zapier APIs & Workflows

$99

per month when paid annually

The Business Plan is our most popular option for creators and brands looking to build a business that’s powered by community.

The Business Plan

Grow a business with your own community, online courses, memberships, and more.

Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.

    You’ll Get the Community Plan, Plus

  • Online Courses
  • Live Cohort Course Creation
  • Analytics & Member Data
  • Zapier APIs & Workflows

$99

per month when paid annually

The Business Plan is our most popular option for creators and brands looking to build a business that’s powered by community.

The Community Plan

Build a website and community that you can charge for.

Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.

    You’ll Get a Website, Plus

  • Native Livestreaming & Video
  • Chat & Messaging
  • Events & Zoom Integration
  • Paid Memberships

$33

per month when paid annually

Mighty Pro

Level up a thriving business with your own branded apps — no custom development required.

Request A Demo

    You’ll Get the Business Plan, Plus

  • Your Own App with Listings in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store
  • Branded App Notifications
  • Account Management and Strategy Support
Annual
Monthly

2 months free with annual purchase

Community Plan

33

Business Plan

99

CONNECT

Hosts

Hosts have full access to all settings. Add as many as you need.

UNLIMITED
UNLIMITED

Moderators

Moderators have limited access related to moderating members, content, and features. Add as many as you need.

UNLIMITED
UNLIMITED

Members

MIGHTY EXCLUSIVE

There’s no limit to how many members you can have in your Mighty Network.

UNLIMITED
UNLIMITED

Platforms

Your Mighty Network will be available on the web and through our iOS and Android apps.

Icon checked
Icon checked

MESSAGE

Group Messaging

It’s easy for a few members to connect in a casual chat, directly from your Mighty Network.

Icon checked
Icon checked

1x1 Messaging

Direct messaging is built-in to every Mighty Network.

Icon checked
Icon checked

Notify All Members

Hosts can notify all members when they post something — you, not an algorithm, decide what your members see.

Icon checked
Icon checked

LIVESTREAM

MIGHTY EXCLUSIVE

Streaming Hours Per Month

Go live directly from your Mighty Network.

5 Hours *

20 Hours *

Speakers Per Stream

You can announce a new course, welcome new members, or just say hi.

1 Speaker *

1 Speaker *

Viewers Per Stream

Members can view the livestream and join the chat with just one tap.

50 Viewers *

200 Viewers *

*Add more hours, attendees, and storage with Engagement Boosts

TEACH

MIGHTY EXCLUSIVE

Courses

Create a course in minutes — they can be content only, or include a community component.

UNLIMITED

Instructors & Moderators

Instructors and moderators can edit course settings and/or lessons.

UNLIMITED

Dedicated Course Communities

Members learn faster and stay longer when courses come with a dedicated community.

UNLIMITED

Native Video Instruction

Quickly and easily add videos to your lessons.

UNLIMITED

Drip Course Content

Release course content lesson-by-lesson.

Icon checked

PUBLISH

Native Video

MIGHTY EXCLUSIVE

Record and upload video directly to your Mighty Network.

Icon checked
Icon checked

Long Form Articles

Write and publish rich, compelling Articles with images, native video, and embeds.

Icon checked
Icon checked

Short Form Posts

Quickly share a note, video, photo, or link with your Mighty Network.

Icon checked
Icon checked

Questions

Pose a question in a way that catches the eye and solicits answers from your members.

Icon checked
Icon checked

Polls

Multiple choice, percentage, and hot/cold polls are one of the simplest ways to get members talking.

Icon checked
Icon checked

Topics

Organize conversations around the things your members care about.

Icon checked
Icon checked

Total Storage

You can record livestreams and upload them along with other videos, photos, and documents.

250 GB *

1 TB *

MEET

Online Events

Create one-off or recurring online events, track RSVPs, sync to calendars, and remind members.

Icon checked
Icon checked

In-person Events

The same event feature works for gathering people together IRL, too.

Icon checked
Icon checked

Zoom Integration

This seamless integration works beautifully on web and mobile apps. Just sync your Zoom account and it’s ready.

Icon checked
Icon checked

Members Near You

MIGHTY EXCLUSIVE

Unique to a Mighty Network, you (and your members) can quickly see who lives in the same area.

Icon checked
Icon checked

Member Categories

MIGHTY EXCLUSIVE

Create the categories that matter to your members so they can quickly find others like them.

Icon checked
Icon checked

CHARGE

Charge for Access to Your Mighty Network

Your Mighty Network can be free or paid. Transaction fees exclude Stripe credit card processing.

3% fee

2% fee

Charge for Online Courses

Charge for an unlimited number of individual online courses within your Mighty Network.

2% fee

Charge for Groups

Charge for an unlimited number of individual groups within your Mighty Network.

3% fee

2% fee

Charge for Bundles

MIGHTY EXCLUSIVE

Bundle access to your Mighty Network with courses and/or groups within it.

3% fee

2% fee

Choose Subscription or One-Time Payments

Run individual or bundled annual or monthly subscriptions or charge a one time fee.

Icon checked
Icon checked

Charge in Local Currencies

Choose from over 100 local currencies for your paid plans.

Icon checked
Icon checked

GROW

Member Referrals

Use the built-in ambassador program to encourage existing members to invite new ones.

Icon checked
Icon checked

Invite & Share

Invite members one by one or via bulk upload. You can also create separate invite links for easy tracking.

Icon checked
Icon checked

SEO

If your Mighty Network is public, it’ll be scannable by search engines to help you grow organically.

Icon checked
Icon checked

MANAGE

Custom Domain

Link an existing domain or buy a new one, right from your Mighty Network. Free for a limited time!

Icon checked
Icon checked

Mighty Insights ™

MIGHTY EXCLUSIVE

Premium analytics and benchmarks that tell you exactly what’s working, and for which members and cohorts.

Icon checked
Icon checked

Member Data Ownership

MIGHTY EXCLUSIVE

You can export your member data, including email addresses.

Icon checked

API Integrations Via Zapier

Connect your Mighty Network to thousands of other business tools.

Icon checked

Custom Navigation Links

Feature up to four prominent links in your Mighty Network to an online shop, blog, social media profile...or anywhere!

Icon checked
Icon checked

Google Analytics Pixel

Track traffic and behavior in your Mighty Network on the Google Analytics platform.

Icon checked

Facebook Ads Pixel

Add this pixel if you want to run Facebook advertising campaigns that point to your Mighty Network.

Icon checked

Priority Support

Access our Customer Advocacy team via the “Host Help” button, directly in your Mighty Network.

Icon checked
Icon checked

LEARN

Mighty Community

Find strategy and support by joining the largest community of creators and entrepreneurs.

Icon checked
Icon checked
Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.