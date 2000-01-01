Community Curious?
Community Plan
33
Business Plan
99
CONNECT
Hosts
Hosts have full access to all settings. Add as many as you need.
UNLIMITED
UNLIMITED
Moderators
Moderators have limited access related to moderating members, content, and features. Add as many as you need.
UNLIMITED
UNLIMITED
MembersMIGHTY EXCLUSIVE
There’s no limit to how many members you can have in your Mighty Network.
UNLIMITED
UNLIMITED
Platforms
Your Mighty Network will be available on the web and through our iOS and Android apps.
MESSAGE
Group Messaging
It’s easy for a few members to connect in a casual chat, directly from your Mighty Network.
1x1 Messaging
Direct messaging is built-in to every Mighty Network.
Notify All Members
Hosts can notify all members when they post something — you, not an algorithm, decide what your members see.
LIVESTREAMMIGHTY EXCLUSIVE
Streaming Hours Per Month
Go live directly from your Mighty Network.
5 Hours *
20 Hours *
Speakers Per Stream
You can announce a new course, welcome new members, or just say hi.
1 Speaker *
1 Speaker *
Viewers Per Stream
Members can view the livestream and join the chat with just one tap.
50 Viewers *
200 Viewers *
*Add more hours, attendees, and storage with Engagement Boosts
TEACHMIGHTY EXCLUSIVE
Courses
Create a course in minutes — they can be content only, or include a community component.
UNLIMITED
Instructors & Moderators
Instructors and moderators can edit course settings and/or lessons.
UNLIMITED
Dedicated Course Communities
Members learn faster and stay longer when courses come with a dedicated community.
UNLIMITED
Native Video Instruction
Quickly and easily add videos to your lessons.
UNLIMITED
Drip Course Content
Release course content lesson-by-lesson.
PUBLISH
Native VideoMIGHTY EXCLUSIVE
Record and upload video directly to your Mighty Network.
Long Form Articles
Write and publish rich, compelling Articles with images, native video, and embeds.
Short Form Posts
Quickly share a note, video, photo, or link with your Mighty Network.
Questions
Pose a question in a way that catches the eye and solicits answers from your members.
Polls
Multiple choice, percentage, and hot/cold polls are one of the simplest ways to get members talking.
Topics
Organize conversations around the things your members care about.
Total Storage
You can record livestreams and upload them along with other videos, photos, and documents.
250 GB *
1 TB *
MEET
Online Events
Create one-off or recurring online events, track RSVPs, sync to calendars, and remind members.
In-person Events
The same event feature works for gathering people together IRL, too.
Zoom Integration
This seamless integration works beautifully on web and mobile apps. Just sync your Zoom account and it’s ready.
Members Near YouMIGHTY EXCLUSIVE
Unique to a Mighty Network, you (and your members) can quickly see who lives in the same area.
Member CategoriesMIGHTY EXCLUSIVE
Create the categories that matter to your members so they can quickly find others like them.
CHARGE
Charge for Access to Your Mighty Network
Your Mighty Network can be free or paid. Transaction fees exclude Stripe credit card processing.
3% fee
2% fee
Charge for Online Courses
Charge for an unlimited number of individual online courses within your Mighty Network.
2% fee
Charge for Groups
Charge for an unlimited number of individual groups within your Mighty Network.
3% fee
2% fee
Charge for BundlesMIGHTY EXCLUSIVE
Bundle access to your Mighty Network with courses and/or groups within it.
3% fee
2% fee
Choose Subscription or One-Time Payments
Run individual or bundled annual or monthly subscriptions or charge a one time fee.
Charge in Local Currencies
Choose from over 100 local currencies for your paid plans.
GROW
Member Referrals
Use the built-in ambassador program to encourage existing members to invite new ones.
Invite & Share
Invite members one by one or via bulk upload. You can also create separate invite links for easy tracking.
SEO
If your Mighty Network is public, it’ll be scannable by search engines to help you grow organically.
MANAGE
Custom Domain
Link an existing domain or buy a new one, right from your Mighty Network. Free for a limited time!
Mighty Insights ™MIGHTY EXCLUSIVE
Premium analytics and benchmarks that tell you exactly what’s working, and for which members and cohorts.
Member Data OwnershipMIGHTY EXCLUSIVE
You can export your member data, including email addresses.
API Integrations Via Zapier
Connect your Mighty Network to thousands of other business tools.
Custom Navigation Links
Feature up to four prominent links in your Mighty Network to an online shop, blog, social media profile...or anywhere!
Google Analytics Pixel
Track traffic and behavior in your Mighty Network on the Google Analytics platform.
Facebook Ads Pixel
Add this pixel if you want to run Facebook advertising campaigns that point to your Mighty Network.
Priority Support
Access our Customer Advocacy team via the “Host Help” button, directly in your Mighty Network.
LEARN
Mighty Community
Find strategy and support by joining the largest community of creators and entrepreneurs.