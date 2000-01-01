Jon and Missy Butcher

Jon and Missy Butcher have founded 19 impact-driven companies. With Lifebook, they created a life-changing program that has helped 56,000 students design the life they want to live by executing on a 12 category system that’s proven to work. Mighty Pro helped them turn their successful courses and globally recognized programs into a new Lifebook Mastery Membership, adding $900,000 in additional revenue last year.