Go from selling courses

To a multi-million dollar subscription business with one decision.

When you choose to launch your programs on your own branded mobile apps, you’ll deliver an extraordinary experience for members, instantly position your offering at a premium, and seamlessly integrate with your funnels.

“I made $100,000 from one course shortly after launching with Mighty Pro.”

Ashley Fox | CEO of Empify & The WealthBuilders Community

What will branded apps unlock for you?

Raise Your Prices

Bundle your content, your flagship courses, and coaching programs into new high-ticket memberships.

Convert More Members

Make it simple to discover and buy with ONE app to promote in your Instagram stories, ads, email nurtures, and podcast episodes.

Differentiate Your Programs

Offering a community is 10X more valuable than content alone, delivering more results for your members as they learn together.

Mighty Serves Best-Selling Authors and Speakers

Marisa Peer

With a weekly reach of 25 million followers, Marisa Peer is a world-renowned speaker, therapist, and the author of six best-selling books. Now, she’s helping her large audience—including over 600,000 YouTube subscribers—to engage deeper into her transformational practices with courses, monthly challenges, and livestreams.

Inside Marisa’s branded apps

Within her branded apps, members get access to:

checked

A free community to bring people deeper into her programs

checked

Premium membership for $1,995 per year with access to 5 courses

checked

Monthly challenges and supportive groups

“Marisa does a lot: 6 best-selling books, over 600,000 YouTube subscribers, and a successful podcast. Now we’re using Marisa’s transformational practices to build courses, monthly challenges, and livestreams, that offer a deeper way for people to live their most abundant abundant lives.”

Gemma Devine, Membership and Community Manager at MORE THAN ENOUGH LIMITED

Mighty Serves Succesful Coaches

Cristy “Code Red” Nickel

Cristy “Code Red” Nickel, author of “The Code Red Revolution,” is a speaker, #2 world-ranked boxer (retired), celebrity nutritionist, award-winning personal trainer, and elite-level athlete. She created a nutrition program that enables people to lose 10% of their body weight per month without shakes, diet pills, diet foods, or exercise.

Inside Code Red’s branded apps

Within her branded apps, members get access to:

checked

Access to courses and digital products

checked

Group coaching calls and livestreams

checked

Motivating community and dedicated groups

“We’ve migrated 20 Facebook Groups into Mighty Pro with 12,500 members joining in the first 30 days. Offering members ONE app for our coaching experiences, livestreaming, and community has changed everything for us.”

Cristy "Code Red" Nickel, Professional Boxer & CEO of Code RED

Mighty Serves Entrepreneurs & Coaches

Jon and Missy Butcher

Jon and Missy Butcher have founded 19 impact-driven companies. With Lifebook, they created a life-changing program that has helped 56,000 students design the life they want to live by executing on a 12 category system that’s proven to work. Mighty Pro helped them turn their successful courses and globally recognized programs into a new Lifebook Mastery Membership, adding $900,000 in additional revenue last year.

Inside Lifebook’s branded apps

4,000 members have joined to access:

checked

Exclusive network of Lifebook alumni

checked

Live calls with Jon and Missy

checked

Masterclasses, bootcamps, and training events

“Mighty Pro was the best solution for Lifebook because it allows us to host our courses, membership, events, and community - all in one place. We tell every creator we know to get on Mighty Pro. Last year, we earned over $900,000 and helped nearly 6,000 members achieve breakthroughs in all 12 areas of their life. Our customers love the platform - which translates into our retention rate going up and churn rate going down continuously. ”

Jon and Missy Butcher, Founders of Lifebook

5 reasons why Mighty Pro is a massive upgrade for course creators

1

Learn to be the best in the world

We’ll reveal every secret we’ve ever discovered about building flourishing communities and multi-million dollar memberships. You get the Mighty Pro platform, plus over $10,000 in business coaching services, mastermind sessions, and 1:1 guidance.

2

Grow your team (without hiring)

You're shipping podcast episodes, writing books, and running multiple businesses. Now, you've got full support: world-class design services for your app listings, launch support, and technical experts on call.

3

Re-energize your funnels

Product launches, email nurtures, lead magnets, webinar events—every step of your funnel works harder with your own apps as a call-to-action. Add a free community to warm up prospects for your high-ticket programs. Offer free membership trials. And build massive communities that you 100% own.

4

Your success & course sales, multiplied

With Mighty Pro, you’ll go from selling courses to building a self-sustaining subscription business. Create a free membership, premium tier, or package all your courses and coaching together into monthly or yearly memberships.

5

Deliver unmatched masterminds & group coaching programs

Livestreaming from your own branded app, host intimate group coaching calls, and deliver results via cohort-based learning. Mighty Pro grows your personal brand like never before.

Make your move to Mighty Pro with our playbooks

Migrating from Facebook

Facebook is holding back your growth. Our guide shows you how to break the chains and move your Facebook Groups into a community you own.

The Journey to $1M in course sales

Get our guide for going from $100K to $1M in online course sales by combining your existing success into a high-ticket membership programs.

The Journey to $2M in course sales

Get our most advanced techniques for turning your existing course business into a multi-million dollar booming empire of knowledge, community, and unmatched member experience.

Let’s unlock your multi-million dollar subscription business with Mighty Pro

Book a call with our team for a live demo of what’s possible with Mighty Pro and why moving to Mighty Pro makes sense—emotionally, mathematically, and financially!

Frequently asked questions

