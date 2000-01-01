Marisa Peer
With a weekly reach of 25 million followers, Marisa Peer is a world-renowned speaker, therapist, and the author of six best-selling books. Now, she’s helping her large audience—including over 600,000 YouTube subscribers—to engage deeper into her transformational practices with courses, monthly challenges, and livestreams.
Inside Marisa’s branded apps
Within her branded apps, members get access to:
A free community to bring people deeper into her programs
Premium membership for $1,995 per year with access to 5 courses
Monthly challenges and supportive groups
"Now we're using Marisa's transformational practices to build courses, monthly challenges, and livestreams, that offer a deeper way for people to live their most abundant abundant lives."
Gemma Devine, Membership and Community Manager at MORE THAN ENOUGH LIMITED