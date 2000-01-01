phones
Unite Education & Community

Combine your online community, networking groups, online courses, and premium digital events into high-ticket programs, all delivered from your own iOS & Android apps.

Your Brand Everywhere

Every member interaction feels premium with your logo on your apps, your branded mobile notifications, and your customized online community.

Host Exceptional Events

Run digital events with high-energy native livestreams, offer group coaching with flawless Zoom integration, and deliver hybrid conferences with your apps connecting members between in-person events.

Mighty Serves B2B SaaS Customer Communities

Mindbody

With thousands of employees, Mindbody is a global SaaS brand serving gym owners, spas, and health & wellness entrepreuers. They use Mighty Pro to connect 16,000 customers in a branded online community for peer-networking, dedicated groups, and training events.

Inside Mindbody’s branded apps members experience:

A supportive community for small business owners

Dedicated industry groups & networking

Training events and content libraries

“Our Mindbody One community would not be the safe place for our wellness customers to connect, grow and learn together without Mighty Pro. We see great engagement and interaction because of how easy the community is to navigate. The ability to quickly create groups and courses also makes the community that much more impactful to our customers.”

Kate Nelson, Global Community Lead for Mindbody One

Mighty Serves Professional Learning Communities

Kahilla

Kahilla is an innovative professional development platform helping ambitious women rise in corporate roles. Members gain access to an in-depth course curriculum designed to engage both senior executives and women early in their careers, a fast-growing online community, and access to expert coaches.

Inside Kahilla’s branded apps members experience:

Customized learning experiences for different enterprise customers

checked

Highly engaging social learning & self-paced courses

Secure & enterprise-level onboarding for their Fortune 100 clients

“We looked at all the options from custom design to ‘community as a service’ platforms and found Mighty Pro to be the right fit for us as a young company with limited resources. The platform allowed us to keep focused on what we do best - deliver community and coaching. The user experience is elegant, the backend is simple, and the price is right!”

Kim Havens, Co-founder & Co-CEO of Kahilla

Why professional networks are moving to Mighty Pro

We’re Ranked The #1 Community Management Platform

G2 ranks Mighty Networks #1 out of 159 vendors in the online community management category.

Why B2B Communities Are Ditching Slack for Branded Apps

B2B brands first adopted Slack to run online communities. But moving the party into your own apps creates your next wave of member growth.

How to Build Communities that Support Entrepreneurs & SMBs

Here are six examples of online communities helping CEOs, founders, and business owners lift each other up.

Book your live demo

Take a tour of Mighty Pro. We’ll show you how leadership development, career growth, and B2B communities use our platform to create exceptional membership experiences.

Frequently asked questions

Do you have SSO integration?
Do you integrate with CRMs and email automation platforms like Keap (formerly Infusionsoft), ActiveCampaign, Hubspot, and Salesforce?
Why shouldn’t we just use a Slack channel or Facebook Group to run a community?
Can I customize the web experience and native apps to my brand?
Do I really own my member data and audience data?
What is your pricing model?
What kind of staff will we need? What are the costs beyond Mighty Pro?