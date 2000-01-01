Mindbody
With thousands of employees, Mindbody is a global SaaS brand serving gym owners, spas, and health & wellness entrepreuers. They use Mighty Pro to connect 16,000 customers in a branded online community for peer-networking, dedicated groups, and training events.
Inside Mindbody’s branded apps members experience:
A supportive community for small business owners
Dedicated industry groups & networking
Training events and content libraries
“Our Mindbody One community would not be the safe place for our wellness customers to connect, grow and learn together without Mighty Pro. We see great engagement and interaction because of how easy the community is to navigate. The ability to quickly create groups and courses also makes the community that much more impactful to our customers.”
Kate Nelson, Global Community Lead for Mindbody One