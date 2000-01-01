Drew Binsky
Drew Binsky is an expert travel vlogger with 3.1M YouTube subscribers, 10M collective social followers, and 5 billion social views. After reaching his goal of traveling to 197 countries, he launched his app JUST GO on iOS and Android as his next big move.
Inside Drew’s branded apps members:
Attend travel meet-ups in major cities
Buy his travel hacking courses
Support his NFT travel token project
“I’m betting big on owning my own community and my JUST GO app has been a ton of fun to launch. We saw 20,000 members flood in, we’ve had crazy meet-ups with 400+ people, and we trended right away on the Apple App Store top 50 app rankings!”
Drew Binsky, Founder of JUST GO