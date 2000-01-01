Skyrocket Your Course Profit: The Proven Strategy to 98% Margins
Are other course creators growing faster with less effort? Are your course sales and engagement decreasing? Learn a straightforward way to boost your courses and achieve 98% profit margins.
Unlock the secrets to consistent revenue from your courses in this free event!
Dear Course Creator,
What if you could:
Sell more courses with $0 marketing budget
Introduce recurring revenue with minimal effort
Simplify your tech stack and reduce your monthly SaaS bill
All without producing a ton of new content or adding headcount?
Well, some of the most successful course creators and entrepreneurs in the world today ARE DOING THIS RIGHT NOW—and seeing phenomenal results.
What’s the secret?
They shifted their focus from churning out content to introducing their audience to each other.
This one critical shift has delivered:
RADICALLY higher course completion rates
RADICALLY higher student lifetime value
RADICALLY more successful launches
The introduction of recurring revenue
All at lower cost, no new people, and a simplified tech stack
Sound too good to be true?
It’s not. But here’s why NOW IS THE TIME.
The technology course creators like Marie Forleo, Matthew Hussey, and Jim Kwik are using today has only recently become available.
And when you see it, we promise EVERYTHING will click into place.
In this exclusive profit-making masterclass, we'll show you the software, strategy, and actual math fueling 100% course revenue growth with 98% margins.
In this Live Training, you’ll learn:
The ONE THING that determines the success or failure of a digital business with 93% accuracy
How ONE TECH INVESTMENT quickly pays for itself and delivers extraordinary engagement
Why having your courses and community on two separate platforms is a MASSIVE mistake
How to design your business for MAXIMUM profit
The surprising role AI has to play in all of this (HINT: it’s NOT content creation)
Real Success Stories
$1.5M
A financial planner grew a $1.5M business in less than a year with just a 10,000-person email list.
$10M
A fitness instructor blew past $10M in revenue by bringing their courses, coaching, and community together
$5M
An author launched a $5M business in just 10 days with 5,000 people paying $997 for their 6-month program.
$7.6M
A relationship coach generated $7.6M in revenue in less than a year.
And more...
Here’s are a few of the people we’ve had the honor to serve:
From Fragile Tech Stack to $10M Business
From Dismal Retention to $5.5M in Revenue
From No Engagement to 100% Active Members
From 80% Member Loss to $398k Launch
Wait. You might be thinking, “I don’t have time for this.”
We get it. Between juggling social media, marketing your courses, running your courses, and managing your community, how are you now also supposed to think about doing something different?
If this is the right fit, we can take care of EVERYTHING.
We’ll:
Move your courses, content, and students
Set you up on your new platform
Design and execute your launch strategy
Ramp up a community manager on an ongoing basis
Surround you with all the resources you need to make this transformation a success
Our team of Community Strategists, Launch Specialists, App Operations, and Customer Success Managers are here to take care of the details.
SUCCESS STORY
The Journey of Intrinsic Health
We Sold Out Our First High-Ticket Course, Community, & Coaching Program in 72 Hours.
Imagine selling out your first high-ticket course in just 72 hours. That's exactly what Zach Bush, MD, achieved with his eight-week program, The Journey of Intrinsic Health. With 580+ members and a premium membership model, Zach transformed how people think about health. His program includes a flagship course, a supportive community, personalized coaching, and livestreaming events—all beautifully packaged in branded iOS and Android apps. The Spark: Zach's team decided to leave behind their custom-built learning management system for a more dynamic, community-focused platform. Enter Mighty Networks.
jessie's mighty moment
“When I look back now at everything Mighty Networks has brought the organization, including the beauty of the experience we can deliver, the way we can cultivate true community, and how we can align the way our members want to immerse themselves in content with an on-the-go app experience, it's been absolutely the right decision for us.”
SUCCESS STORY
The Wealth Builder's Community
We Made $100,000 In The First Two Weeks On Mighty Networks.
Ashley Fox, a former Wall Street financial advisor, created The Wealth Builders Community to help people confidently build wealth. With 1,060+ members, her community generated $100,000 in just two weeks on Mighty Networks. The Spark: After struggling with other platforms, Ashley found Mighty Networks, the perfect home for her community of beginner investors. Ashley's passion for financial education led her to create programs impacting over 20,000 people globally. Her community on Mighty Networks boasts a 90% retention rate, with over six figures generated from just one course. Now, she's building a long-term strategy for sustained growth.
Ashley's mighty moment
“People don't realize that everyone feels the same way about investing. However, nobody talks about it. We created a safe space where it's okay to talk and learn how to build wealth as a beginner.”
