Wait. You might be thinking, “I don’t have time for this.”

We get it. Between juggling social media, marketing your courses, running your courses, and managing your community, how are you now also supposed to think about doing something different?

If this is the right fit, we can take care of EVERYTHING.

We’ll:

Move your courses, content, and students

Set you up on your new platform

Design and execute your launch strategy

Ramp up a community manager on an ongoing basis

Surround you with all the resources you need to make this transformation a success

Our team of Community Strategists, Launch Specialists, App Operations, and Customer Success Managers are here to take care of the details.