Your $1M community starts here.

9 simple steps. That’s all it takes to make it happen. This free masterclass is the proven playbook that shows you how.

People Magic Video Thumbnail

Does “building a community” feel vague and overwhelming? This is where that stops.

In this 9-part masterclass, I’m cutting out the guesswork and giving you the exact steps to start, grow, and actually enjoy running a community that pays you.

It’s free. It’s quick. And it’s everything you need to get started.

What if you were one decision away from the path to $1M?

By signing up you're opting in to emails from us about the free masterclass, the podcast, and other helpful guides and goodies. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Watch the session that’s gone viral

Stuck on how to get your first subscriber?

This session gives you the formula for finding your people and knowing exactly what to say to pull them in. It’s a critical step in building a community that grows, thrives, and pays you back.

Integrations

These 10-minute lessons could add up to $1M

The Best Year Ever

Build what no one else can

Once you pick a person in a transition, learn how to design results they’ll pay for.

The Best Year Ever

Build what no one else can

Once you pick a person in a transition, learn how to design results they’ll pay for.

Your Big Purpose

Design an offer that sells

The PROVEN PITCH FORMULA to attract your first members.

Monthly Themes

Make your community a habit

The ONE thing you need to do to bring your members back month after month

Weekly Calendar

Consistency made simple

Discover a simple 3-day plan to stay consistent and engaged.

Daily Polls & Questions

Boost engagement in minutes

Unlock the questions that SPARK conversation and build community.

Your Offer

Craft a no-brainer offer

The offer strategy that drives FASTER results and buy-in.

Your Launch

Go live with confidence

The starter plan to build traction and skip perfection.

A Magical First Experience

Nail the first impression

The onboarding experience that keeps new members hooked.

People Magic Profit is a certified hit

Forget Copy Paste

Forget copy-paste scripts. This is People Magic.

This masterclass is for you if you’re ready to:

Add recurring revenue as a coach, creator, consultant, or founder

Build connection and cashflow—not just collect followers

Stop guessing and use a system that actually works

Start small and grow steady (not perfect)

Launch before everything feels “ready”

Forget copy-paste scripts. This is People Magic.

This masterclass is for you if you’re ready to:

Add recurring revenue as a coach, creator, consultant, or founder

Build connection and cashflow—not just collect followers

Stop guessing and use a system that actually works

Start small and grow steady (not perfect)

Launch before everything feels “ready”

Forget Copy Paste

Meet Your Guide

Gina Bianchini knows community

Gina Bianchini is the founder and CEO of Mighty Networks.

Over the past decade, she’s led the development of not just 1 but 2 community platforms that have resulted in over 1M communities created and 100M community members around the world.

She’s designed the ABSOLUTE EASIEST 9 STEPS to create a community you can monetize with online courses, paid memberships, challenges, and events.

Join the 10,000-plus creators and brands applying these principles with extraordinary results TODAY.

Gina Bianchini

A $1M community is closer than you think

In just 9 bite-sized sessions under 15 minutes each, you’ll be able to:

Confidently pitch and close your first members

Set up a community so well designed it can run itself, with no extra work from you

Monetize with courses, memberships, challenges, and events at $48/month or $575+/year

Are you ready?

This may be the most important step you take to build a profitable business you can be proud of.

By signing up you're opting in to emails from us about the free masterclass, the podcast, and other helpful guides and goodies.

You can unsubscribe at any time.

What's particularly unique about Mighty Networks is the methods it has developed to incentivize people to connect. We all WANT to be closer to others, but modern life so often puts obstacles in the way. Mighty removes those obstacles.

Avatar

John T.

Wondering where to build?

Our strategy works best with our software 😉. Mighty is the only community platform using advanced tech to deliver the member connections and engagement you need to grow to $1M or more.

Start Your FREE Mighty Networks Trial

4.8

from 80k+ ratings

Welcome
Welcome
Members
Chat
Welcome
Members
Chat
Welcome
Members
Chat

Welcome

Members

Activity Feed

Chat

Courses

Events

Livestreaming

Payments

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy