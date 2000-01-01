Could this be THE DECISION that changes everything?
95% percent of albums are forgettable. Here's how to make yours stand out.
What makes your album name stand out?
On Concept
Does the album title fit with the concept you envision? Taylor Swift's "1989" kicked off an album reflecting on coming of age. The Beatles' "Abbey Road" album was symbolic of going back to their roots after a difficult time in the band. Concepts matter.
On Brand
Does it fit with what listeners know of you as an artist or band? And can you build it into your existing work (if necessary). Or, if it's totally out of left field, is this intentional?
Original
This might be the most important and the most difficult. Does it clash with other brands, trademarks, or artists? Has it been done before? Does it feel fresh and new?
Checklist for choosing the right album name.
Now to the nuts and bolts. Here's a checklist for things to think about as you choose the name:
Will people remember it?
Does it fit the concept you imagine?
Is it exciting?
Is it in use by someone else?
Is there a relevant domain name? (if applicable)
Can you get social media handles? (if applicable)
Will it work with your cover design & visuals?
Does it clash with existing trademarks?
Will your team sign off? (e.g. agent, manager, label, etc.)
Ready to earn from your music? Here's a model for generating a living from your true fans. Join the $1 million community club.
It's a tough slog for musicians these days. The huge artists rake in more than ever. While 80% of artists struggle.
So may we suggest something? If you've got a loyal fanbase. Even if you've got 100 true fans. You've got the making of a money machine that can power your work, and free you up to create.
Here's the model.
The community business model! Bring a group of your fans together in a paid community. It's like a Patreon and a Discord, but it's YOUR community under your brand. Your diehard fans become members. This could come with livestreams, member events, conversations, AMAs, or other valuable experiences that help them feel part of something.
Whether you're a jazz ensemble, the next rock band, or a chamber orchestra, this can work. And it's magic.
Build an online community around your music. Change your life.
Here are some common ways members in a Mighty Network get value:
Premium Livestreams
"Behind-the-scenes" Footage
Performances
Bonus Tracks
Artist AMAs
Virtual Interviews
Merch Sales
DMs and Chat
Exclusive Content
Tutorials & Masterclasses
Downloads (e.g. Sheet Music or Tabs)
Streaming Music
Virtual Meet & Greets
Listening Parties
Album Launches
