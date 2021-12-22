Mighty Networks California Data Processing Addendum

This California Data Processing Addendum (“DPA”) forms part of the Agreement between Mighty Software, Inc. (“Mighty Networks”) and you, a Host of a Mighty Network. The purpose of this DPA is compliance with the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018, Cal. Civil Code § 1798.100 et seq. (“CCPA”).
CCPA Commitments
Mighty Networks certifies that:
- It is acting as a “Service Provider” within the meaning of the CCPA.
- Mighty Networks has read and understands the requirements of the CCPA.
- Personal Information that Mighty Networks collects from you or Members of your Mighty Network will be used solely to provide the Services, as further described in our Privacy Policy, which includes our California Privacy Notice.
Process Regarding Data Subject Access Requests
- Mighty Networks will cooperate with Host if a Member who is a Consumer under the CCPA requests from Host (i) access to his or her Personal Information, (ii) information about the categories of sources from which the Personal Information is collected, or (iii) information about the categories or specific pieces of the Data Subject’s Personal Information.
- Upon Host’s or Member Consumer’s request to dpo@mightynetworks.com, Mighty Networks will promptly delete a particular Member’s Personal Information from its records, in accordance with the CCPA. In the event Mighty Networks is unable to delete the Personal Information for reasons permitted under the CCPA, Mighty Networks will (i) promptly inform Host or Member of the reason(s) for its refusal of the deletion request, and (ii) delete the Personal Information promptly after the reason(s) for Mighty Networks’ refusal has expired.