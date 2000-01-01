Why you need a great event name!





There's nothing technically wrong with an event called "annual meeting" or "X conference." But if you want to create an event people get excited about, branding it will be part of the deal.





This is especially true if you're trying to attract people to come to the conference, if you need to grow ticket sales and your impact. But it's no less true if you've got a "captive audience" -- say if your conference is for an association or industry group.





In either case, a conference brand affects the success of your conference.





Including a great conference name lets you build a brand around your event and grow the impact. It's a way to have a conference people keep coming back to year after year, because it's their can't miss event.









A great conference name does a few things:







It's memorable. Your attendees can keep it top of mind and share it with friends.



It's available. If you want a website or social media feeds, you'll need an original conference name that matches available channels.



It says what the conference is about. A great name hints at what your attendees can expect.







