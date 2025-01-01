Unlimited automations

Welcome, reward, and guide members—always at the exact right moment.

Start Your Free Trial
Unlimited automations

Build as many automations as you like, and use delays to make every interaction feel natural

Make automations to award points, celebrate streaks, and keep members coming back

Free up your time with easy steps for segmentation, plan access, and more

The 100x Factor

Grow without the growing pains

Make every moment special, no matter how big you grow—or how quickly. With automations and people magic, it’s all possible.

Guide your members, every step of the way.

Guide your members, every step of the way.

Automate member journeys, engagement, and retention.

Build a $1M community with the team you have today.

Build a $1M community with the team you have today.

10x or 100x your growth.

Set up new automations in seconds.

Set up new automations in seconds.

Manage them all from a single dashboard in your admin panel.

Welcome & Onboarding

Celebrate, surprise, and connect

Create magical experiences, again and again.

Make your community irresistible

A member converts from a free trial → send a personalized DM to tell them how much they can achieve

Pair automations with member profile responses

They select "networking" as their top goal in a custom field → Tag them for invites to all networking events

Guide them to the perfect course, challenge, or event

Your new member shares what they want to learn in their profile → Invite them to their ideal 101 class or the perfect challenge

Make your community irresistible
Pair automations with member profile responses
Guide them to the perfect course, challenge, or event
Make your community irresistible
Pair automations with member profile responses
Guide them to the perfect course, challenge, or event

Make your community irresistible

A member converts from a free trial → send a personalized DM to tell them how much they can achieve

Pair automations with member profile responses

They select "networking" as their top goal in a custom field → Tag them for invites to all networking events

Guide them to the perfect course, challenge, or event

Your new member shares what they want to learn in their profile → Invite them to their ideal 101 class or the perfect challenge

Everyone feels supported, nobody falls through the cracks

Automations you could set up in minutes...

Reach out in meaningful ways

When a member joins your network, welcome them personally with a DM. Later, invite them to their perfect-fit plan.

Meet them where they are

If a member fails a quiz, invite them to a course to learn more about that topic.

Show them you see them

When a member completes a lesson, send a confetti burst and pop-up message. Then surprise them with bonus points the next day.

Check in anytime

When a member becomes inactive after a certain number of days, send a quick DM to check on them.

Stay connected

If a member cancels a plan, suggest another one that might be a better fit. Have an instant response ready if they DM you.

Help them keep up the amazing work

When your reengaged member hits a 14-day streak, invite them to a secret Space for all-stars.

Use Cases

Put retention on repeat

Get the excitement started

A member converts from a free trial → Invite them to a Space to learn about gamification in your community

Then give them a badge to highlight their dedication every time they hit a streak milestone.

Cultivate community values

Create custom values. Then, your members accrue and use points to recognize others for embodying them.

Use automations to award extra points every time someone attends a livestream, or when they hit their 10th post.

Build an ambassador culture

When your members invite others, you can automate rewards.

Send them a celebratory message and unlock a VIP lounge space when they hit a new level.

Get the excitement started
Cultivate community values
Build an ambassador culture
Get the excitement started
Cultivate community values
Build an ambassador culture

Get the excitement started

A member converts from a free trial → Invite them to a Space to learn about gamification in your community

Then give them a badge to highlight their dedication every time they hit a streak milestone.

Cultivate community values

Create custom values. Then, your members accrue and use points to recognize others for embodying them.

Use automations to award extra points every time someone attends a livestream, or when they hit their 10th post.

Build an ambassador culture

When your members invite others, you can automate rewards.

Send them a celebratory message and unlock a VIP lounge space when they hit a new level.

Badges

Badges

Real-time recognition

With automations to award badges, you can celebrate progress as it happens, from first steps to standout moments.

Reward members upon lesson or course completion

Encourage members to contribute to posts and conversations

Pair with custom field responses to instantly highlight expertise on member profiles

Badges

Real-time recognition

With automations to award badges, you can celebrate progress as it happens, from first steps to standout moments.

Reward members upon lesson or course completion

Encourage members to contribute to posts and conversations

Pair with custom field responses to instantly highlight expertise on member profiles

Badges

Automate People Magic

Nudge members toward each other

Create a memorable and personalized experience for every member so they keep making progress—alongside others.

Start a Free Trial
Automate People Magic

Automations by Plan

If This, Then That

The triggers and actions you have available depend on the Mighty Plan you’re on. Mix and match to unlock endless possibilities.

Triggers

Courses Plan

Business Plan

Growth Plan & Pro

Completed Lesson

Completed Section

Completed Quiz

Failed Quiz

Badge Added or Removed

Tag Added or Removed

Responded to a Custom Field

Changed Response to a Custom Field

Streak Milestone Reached

Member Accumulates Specific # of Points

Member Hits Leaderboard

Joined or Left Space

-

Joined or Left Network

-

Completed Welcome Checklist

-

Purchased/Accessed or Canceled Plan

-

Removed from Plan

-

Converted from Free Trial

-

RSVPed to Event

-

Event Reached Specific Number of RSVPs

-

Attended Livestream in a Space

-

Member Reached Specific Number of Posts Created

-

-

Member Reached Specific Ambassador Level

-

-

Member Commented on Post

-

-

Member Answered Poll or Question

-

-

Reached Number of Chat Messages in a Space Chat

-

-

Member Inactive in Space for Set Time

-

-

Host Received DM

-

-

Actions

Courses Plan

Business Plan

Growth Plan & Pro

Add or Remove Badge

Add or Remove Tag

Award Extra Points

Invite to or Remove From Space

-

Invite to or Remove From Plan

-

Close or Open RSVPs

-

Welcome New Member

-

Display Confetti and a Message

-

Send a DM

-

-

Get started for free

Get started

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

Get the app

Build a $1 Million Community

This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.