Mighty Encyclopedia

Instructional Design

What is instructional design?

Instructional design uses learning theories and research-backed methods to create a plan for teaching people something. By including instructional design in the teaching process, instructional designers use proven design planning to increase the likelihood that the students will be successful at achieving specific learning outcomes.

There are different theories of instructional design, but one of the most common is the ADDIE model (Analysis, Design, Develop, Implementation, & Evaluating). The ADDIE process begins by analyzing who your learners are and the tools at your disposal for teaching. You would then design the program by identifying what your learners should accomplish, followed by developing the specifics of how the instruction will actually be done. Then comes implementation and evaluating whether it was successful against clearly-defined goals. These are a lot of the same principles we use in our Community Design™process.

Now Read: Tips for How to Teach Online Courses

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Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesResource CenterProduct TrainingHelp CenterChangelogDevelopers

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

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© 2026 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.