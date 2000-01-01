Community Curious?
Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.
BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!
Thank you!
Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.
We can’t wait to see what you create.
Something went wrong!
Please, try again later.
The Mighty Encyclopedia
Learn everything there is to know about running a
successful Mighty Network
What is instructional design?
Instructional design uses learning theories and research-backed methods to create a plan for teaching people something. By including instructional design in the teaching process, instructional designers use proven design planning to increase the likelihood that the students will be successful at achieving specific learning outcomes.
There are different theories of instructional design, but one of the most common is the ADDIE model (Analysis, Design, Develop, Implementation, & Evaluating). The ADDIE process begins by analyzing who your learners are and the tools at your disposal for teaching. You would then design the program by identifying what your learners should accomplish, followed by developing the specifics of how the instruction will actually be done. Then comes implementation and evaluating whether it was successful against clearly-defined goals. These are a lot of the same principles we use in our Community Design™ process.
Now Read: Tips for How to Teach Online Courses