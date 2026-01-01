Mighty Encyclopedia

Ruzuku

What is Ruzuku?

Ruzuku is an online course platform that lets you create and host both live and evergreen online courses, adding text and video lessons, PDFs, and hosting conversations through a forumfunction. It also allows students to have their own social profiles and bios and includes a live stream and webinar function. It integrates with payment gateways like Stripe and PayPal and has some basic analytics functions to show how students are doing.

Now Read: What Are the Best Platforms to Sell Courses Online?

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Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

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Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesResource CenterProduct TrainingHelp CenterChangelogDevelopers

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

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© 2026 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.