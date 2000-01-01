Community Curious?
Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.
BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!
Thank you!
Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.
We can’t wait to see what you create.
Something went wrong!
Please, try again later.
The Mighty Encyclopedia
Learn everything there is to know about running a
successful Mighty Network
What is Ruzuku?
Ruzuku is an online course platform that lets you create and host both live and evergreen online courses, adding text and video lessons, PDFs, and hosting conversations through a forum function. It also allows students to have their own social profiles and bios and includes a live stream and webinar function. It integrates with payment gateways like Stripe and PayPal and has some basic analytics functions to show how students are doing.
Now Read: What Are the Best Platforms to Sell Courses Online?