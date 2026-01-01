Mighty Encyclopedia

Small Group Coaching

What is small group coaching?

Small group coaching is a form of group coaching in which a coach convenes a group instead of offering 1:1 services. The coach can then lead the group. Small group coaching is different from 1:1 coaching, with a dynamic that’s more facilitation than coaching. Group members can help each other and learn from each other. The coach leads the discussion, asks questions, and offers feedback.

Small group coaching has the benefit of letting coaches earn more per session, even with a lower cost to the participants. But beyond the business model, some people prefer coaching where they can meet others and learn from them, in addition to the coach.

Note: The term “small group coaching” is sometimes used in a church environment, where “small groups” are a way of dividing a large congregation up into smaller, more manageable discussion and support groups.

Now Read: 6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business

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CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

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Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

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StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesResource CenterProduct TrainingHelp CenterChangelogDevelopers

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

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