Mighty Encyclopedia
Thinkific
What is Thinkific?
Thinkific is a platform and software that can be used to create and sell online courses. It works for self-hosted courses but also has a WordPress plugin so that users who use WordPress may choose to integrate it into an existing site. Thinkific gives instructors options to customize the course design with a drag and drop course builder. It also has options for marketing courses, including selling through affiliates and integrating with PayPal and Stripe as payment gateways.
Now Read: What Are the Best Platforms to Sell Courses Online?
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