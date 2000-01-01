Community Curious?
Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.
BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!
Thank you!
Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.
We can’t wait to see what you create.
Something went wrong!
Please, try again later.
The Mighty Encyclopedia
Learn everything there is to know about running a
successful Mighty Network
What is Thinkific?
Thinkific is a platform and software that can be used to create and sell online courses. It works for self-hosted courses but also has a WordPress plugin so that users who use WordPress may choose to integrate it into an existing site. Thinkific gives instructors options to customize the course design with a drag and drop course builder. It also has options for marketing courses, including selling through affiliates and integrating with PayPal and Stripe as payment gateways.
Now Read: What Are the Best Platforms to Sell Courses Online?