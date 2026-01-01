Mighty Encyclopedia

Thinkific

What is Thinkific?

Thinkific is a platform and software that can be used to create and sell online courses. It works for self-hosted courses but also has a WordPress plugin so that users who use WordPress may choose to integrate it into an existing site. Thinkific gives instructors options to customize the course design with a drag and drop course builder. It also has options for marketing courses, including selling through affiliates and integrating with PayPal and Stripe as payment gateways.

Now Read: What Are the Best Platforms to Sell Courses Online?

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Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesResource CenterProduct TrainingHelp CenterChangelogDevelopers

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

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© 2026 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.