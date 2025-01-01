Dana Wilde
Positive Mindset for Entrepreneurs
Dana is the bestselling author of Train Your Brain and the host a top 100 iTunes podcast, Positive Mindset for Entrepreneurs.
Who I Work With
She helps entrepreneurs building personal development businesses grow faster by leveraging the power of mindset. If you're helping others transform, Dana will help you transform.
Service Offerings
Dana's programs are taught live, this is a great fit if you're looking for 1:many support and want to collborate with others. You can join her email list to hear about when they launch!
The Positive Mindset Entrepreneurs Club
A Club of entrepreneurs building their businesses the fun, light, and easy way.
The Membership Magic Collective
We'll create, launch, and monetize together.
The Celebrity Formula
How to become known in your market.
Happy Email Marketing
Use email to deliver value AND make money.
“I can’t even imagine where my business would be without Dana Wilde and her teachings. I point every entrepreneur I know to her work. It’s life and business changing.”
“Using Train Your Brain, I have gone from zero to a million dollars a year in my business and paid off $30,000 in debt!”
“If you're not working with Dana you’re missing out BIG time. Ask her questions whenever you’re wondering about anything because you won’t need to figure it out alone (or with doing it scared) anymore.”
Interested in becoming a Mighty Certified Expert?
Apply today to be on the list for future live trainings.
Build a $1 Million Community
This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.