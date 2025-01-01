Dana Wilde

Positive Mindset for Entrepreneurs

About

Dana is the bestselling author of Train Your Brain and the host a top 100 iTunes podcast, Positive Mindset for Entrepreneurs.

She helps entrepreneurs building personal development businesses grow faster by leveraging the power of mindset. If you're helping others transform, Dana will help you transform.

Dana's programs are taught live, this is a great fit if you're looking for 1:many support and want to collborate with others. You can join her email list to hear about when they launch!

The Positive Mindset Entrepreneurs Club

A Club of entrepreneurs building their businesses the fun, light, and easy way.

The Membership Magic Collective

We'll create, launch, and monetize together.

The Celebrity Formula

How to become known in your market.

Happy Email Marketing

Use email to deliver value AND make money.

“I can’t even imagine where my business would be without Dana Wilde and her teachings. I point every entrepreneur I know to her work. It’s life and business changing.”
Tammy Mastroberte

Founder of Elevated Existence Magazine

“Using Train Your Brain, I have gone from zero to a million dollars a year in my business and paid off $30,000 in debt!”
Sarah Thomas

KC Scents

“If you're not working with Dana you’re missing out BIG time. Ask her questions whenever you’re wondering about anything because you won’t need to figure it out alone (or with doing it scared) anymore.”
De Wilkens

Doodle Evangelist

Get the app

