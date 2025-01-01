Mighty AI

Smart introductions & conversation starters

Help members create compelling profiles

Generate outlines, outreach, and more

Smart member matching that’s a joy to use

With our exclusive People Explorer, members can instantly discover how much they have in common and break the ice.

A personalized experience for each member

Members can find members near and like them

Eye-catching visuals bring it all together and nudge them to explore more

Smart member matching that’s a joy to use

With our exclusive People Explorer, members can instantly discover how much they have in common and break the ice.

A personalized experience for each member

Members can find members near and like them

Eye-catching visuals bring it all together and nudge them to explore more

Robust Profiles

Turn static profiles into dynamic conversation starters

Members can create their profiles in minutes and express themselves with confidence. You get to guide the way they show up with custom fields—want them to share their profession? Their hobbies? Their stories or mantras? It’s up to you.

Great questions keep the convo flowing

When you don’t know what to ask—we’ve got the answer. Our tools generate customized, specific questions and polls that can 4x engagement.

Infinite Question Engine

Automatic Icebreakers

Profile Assist & Conversation Starters

Mighty Cohost

Built-in support to help you bring people together, faster

Ask your built-in AI chatbot, fully trained on all things Mighty, to help you build a strategy based on people magic.

Two-way chat to dive as deep as you need

Full community design strategy knowledge, available 24/7

Instant ideas for engaging content, challenges, badges, custom fields, and more

Build your next big idea—from concept to full outline—in seconds

Bring your ideas to life faster than ever before with the Instant Course Outline.

One simple prompt

Suggests sections and lessons

Drag and drop builder for easy editing

Design in Demand

Graphic design without the guesswork

We’ll get you started with imagery and help you refine it from there.

Generate community name and logo

Create custom badges with custom prompting

Generate clean and colorful space logos

Discover the only AI built for people magic

Because if your members aren’t connecting with each other—what’s the point?

