A spiritual transformation community reached $114K ARR with polls drawing 100+ responses and streaks driving daily participation.
A global leadership foundation united 1,026 fellows across 60+ countries on Mighty who were previously scattered across WhatsApp groups.
A pediatric health community with just 85 members achieved 94% monthly active rate and 79% contributing in 30 days on Mighty.
An online university created its first true digital campus where 83% of students return monthly and 70% connect via the branded app on Mighty.
A horror fan community hit $515K ARR with 4,500 members making 2 million contributions — plus a 93% revenue retention rate on Mighty.
A meditation community reached $864K ARR in its first month with monthly challenges, short journeys, and live events drawing 120+ RSVPs.

Different communities, different styles

A feed or chat. The heart of your community. Pick one and start building.

Fil d’actualité
Feed interface showing posts, polls, and discussions

Posts, polls, questions, and events

Everything your members come back for, all in one place.

Chat
Chat interface showing real-time conversations

Real-time conversations

The front door for communities leaving Slack, Discord, and WhatsApp — and discovering everything else Mighty can do.

Build a community that becomes a habit.

14 Days. No Credit Card Required.

Start for Free

See the complete list of community features

See All Features

Téléchargez l’application

Construisez une communauté à 1 million de dollars

Cette masterclass gratuite est devenue virale—inscrivez-vous pour découvrir pourquoi.

