Free challenges, live events, and mini-courses are the most powerful funnels right now — and you can run them all on Mighty. Landing pages bring people in. Checkout converts them to paid.

Limited Memberships

Run a free challenge, mini-course, or live event before members join. Members get real value. You get a better, faster path to paid.

Your Front Door

Landing page

High converting marketing pages that turns 'maybe' into 'tell me more.'

Fully Customizable

Your brand, your images, your voice. Every page looks like you, not a template.

Pricing, Benefits, Checkout

Everything a member needs to explore and purchase in one place.

Test What Works

Run offers side by side. Keep what converts.

Launch Multiple Offers

One per offer, audience, or campaign.

Target Different Audiences

Different pages for different people.

How to Use Limited Memberships

Validate your idea before you go deeper

Not sure if people will pay?Launch a 30-day paid challenge with a limited space — with no promise of more. 10 people who pay you $49 is $490 and proof your idea works.Our AI Cohost will walk you through how to do it with Community Design™.

Inizia la tua Prova Gratuita
A Taste, Not a Tease

Give real value upfront. Enough for members to see results — and want more.

Built-In Conversion

Promotional prompts, automated messages, and checkout inside the space.

Speed to Paid

When they're ready, the upgrade is right there. No friction. No hand-off.

It Runs Itself

Automate the welcome, the nudges, and the upgrade prompts. You build it once.

The Email Marketing Question

What about email marketing?

The links to your plans and spaces are easy to grab and drop into any email or website. No integration required.The hard part is the strategy. What to offer. How to position it. What makes people act. That's the job of Community Design™ and what the features on this page are built to execute.There are countless platforms to help you send emails for free. We build native features where native features matter to results.

The Right Offer at the Right Time

Promotional Banners

Targeted messages inside your community — based on who members are, not just what they do.

Target by Audience

Quando un membro si unisce alla tua rete, accoglilo personalmente con un DM. Successivamente, invitalo al piano più adatto a lui.

Set Your Window

Run a banner for a week, a day, or a flash sale. You control when it shows and when it disappears.

One Tap to Checkout

Banner links straight to your offer. Members see it, tap it, buy it.

What's actually converting right now?

Growth strategies never stand still. Here are the 5 most effective funnels across Mighty right now — from first launch to passing the million dollar mark.

Top 5 Growth Strategies Now

Challenges

Free or low ticket, create a time-bound, structured challenge to give people a taste of your offer.

Live Events

Host a summit, workshop, or AMA. Bring people in. Show them what's possible.

Mini-Courses

Free or low ticket, offer real value upfront with a Limited Space. Capture interest. Nurture to paid.

Flash Sales

Limited-time pricing that creates urgency. Promo codes make it easy.

Member Referrals

Your best members bring more members. Word-of-mouth still converts the best.

The average Launch Plan Host on Mighty makes $4,800/year and starts with their existing contacts.

One More Thing...

Your Brand in the App Stores

Your community in the Apple App Store and Google Play. Members search, find you, and download — with 82-96% of engagement happening on the apps.

Request a Call
Searchable

Prospects and members find you by name in the App Store and Google Play.

Downloadable

One tap to install. Your community on their home screen.

Shareable

Members share an app, not a link. It spreads like an app should.

Credible

An App Store listing signals you're real. Ratings and reviews build trust before they join.

See the complete list of marketing features

See All Features

Start with your contacts, not an audience.

14 Days. No Credit Card Required.

Start for Free

