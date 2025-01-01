Members
With built-in people magic, your members can make the best friends of their lives.
Exclusive tech to make meeting new people endlessly fascinating
Rich profile pages, custom profile fields, and AI support for members
Advanced tech that surfaces similarities your members share
People Magic
Because people love people
Our profiles are designed to help members make more meaningful connections, faster.
People Explorer
Instant, exciting connections across your network and in individual Spaces
We’ll highlight how much members have in common and suggest conversation starters. And it all happens without any extra work from you.
Available on all platforms
Automatically highlights similarities
DM directly from any profile
Member Profiles
Members tell you who they are and what they care about
Custom profile fields help you create unforgettable experiences for members—because you know what matters most to them.
Flexible options
Automatically highlights similarities
Perfect for pairing with automations
