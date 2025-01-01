Email Operations Associate

About Us

Mighty Networks helps people and brands build communities, online courses, memberships, challenges, and events. Through its advanced technology, called people magic, Mighty helps the members of those networks build relationships with each other by surfacing the most relevant and interesting connections.

Because of this novel approach and member-centered experience, Mighty has produced the most $1M communities and helped its Hosts earn over $500M.

The Role

As our Email Ops Associate you’ll be responsible for the implementation and optimization of our marketing email campaigns—to the tune of millions of emails a month, to dozens of carefully segmented audiences. This is a technical role and experience in Hubspot’s Marketing Hub is critical. While this role is grounded in production excellence, we’re also looking for someone who’s curious about what makes people click and converts them into loyal Hosts.

You’ll report to our VP of Lifecycle Marketing and work closely with our entire marketing org and contractors, but most critically our copywriter and project manager.

Key Responsibilities

Own the end-to-end production of marketing emails in HubSpot and occasionally Kit—including setup, segmentation, testing, scheduling, and reporting.

Translate campaign briefs, copy, and design into high-quality emails and strategic campaigns.

Maintain quality standards across all sends with rigorous QA—reviewing logic, formatting, personalization, and mobile responsiveness.

Protect our domain reputation and ensure high deliverability by monitoring unsubscribe rates, staying out of spam folders, and maintaining healthy sender practices.

Monitor and manage email list hygiene, including suppression rules, re-engagement workflows, and ongoing list cleaning.

Ensure email campaigns comply with regulations like CAN-SPAM and GDPR, where applicable.

Build and manage dynamic lists and forms, create workflows, and document repeatable processes that scale across the team.

Serve as the team’s go-to HubSpot Marketing Hub expert—educating others on platform capabilities, efficiencies, and campaign performance.

Serve as the team’s strategic support and troubleshooting for our bi-monthly Community Newsletters sent via Kit.

Identify and implement improvements to our email production process to move faster from idea to send.

Analyze performance data and provide actionable insights to improve email effectiveness across audience segments.

Support A/B testing and lifecycle experiments, ensuring results are captured, surfaced, and applied to future campaigns.

Partner closely with our copywriter, designer(s), and project manager to ensure timely, on-brand campaign execution aligned with business goals.

What You Bring to the Table

2+ years of hands-on experience managing email campaigns in HubSpot’s Marketing Hub (or equivalent ESP); you’ve built workflows, segmented audiences, and shipped lots of emails.

Basic HTML/CSS knowledge.

Strong working knowledge of email best practices—especially around deliverability, formatting, personalization, and mobile optimization.

A technical mindset and sharp attention to detail; you don’t just spot mistakes, you build systems to prevent them.

Clear, proactive communicator who thrives in a fast-moving, collaborative environment and can explain technical setups in plain English.

Experience working with lifecycle or funnel-based campaigns is a plus (especially for SaaS or community-based products).

Comfortable building and managing dynamic lists, workflows, drag-and-drop templates, and campaign reporting in HubSpot.

Resourceful and self-directed; you can take a project from brief to execution and flag issues early.

Bonus: experience with QA tools, and exposure to SMS, in-app messaging, or other channels.

Bonus: experience with Kit.

What We Offer

A dynamic and supportive remote work environment.

Opportunities for professional growth and development.

Competitive salary and benefits package.

A chance to be part of a company that's changing the landscape of community-led experiences.

Compensation: The base salary for this role ranges from $30,000-$70,000 USD, with exact compensation based on location, experience, and cost of living.