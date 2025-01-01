About Mighty Networks

Mighty Networks is on a mission to usher in the golden age of community.

Mighty enables entrepreneurs, brands, and non-profits to create the most valuable communities of real people meeting other real people in pursuit of results and transformation simply not possible on one's own.

In the past year, our customers (who we call Hosts) have generated $500M in revenue from their communities, courses, and events—including Tony Robbins, Deepak Chopra, Dr. Mark Hyman, The Home Edit, Yerba Madre, Mel Robbins, Marie Forleo, Matthew Hussey, Jefferson Fisher, Luvvie Ajayi Jones, The Luckiest Club, and The Budgetnista.

The Role

We’re looking for a Director of Product Management to lead the Product Management function as Mighty continues to grow. This role is responsible for setting clear product direction, guiding strong execution, and developing Product Managers who consistently deliver high-quality outcomes for customers and the business.

You will work closely with Engineering, Design, Research, Analytics, and Go-to-Market partners to translate company strategy into a clear product roadmap—and ensure that roadmap is executed well. This is a hands-on leadership role that requires strong product judgment, clear thinking, and consistent decision-making in uncertain environments.

You’ll help define what good product management looks like at Mighty by setting standards, improving systems, and ensuring the team has the clarity and support needed to do their best work.

Bonus: If you have hands-on experience running growth experiments, learned fast, and want real product influence at scale—we should talk.

What You’ll Do

Product Leadership & Judgment

Purpose: Show clear thinking, good strategy, and consistent decisions that improve product outcomes.

You will:

Use strong product judgment to decide what to work on, define scope, and make thoughtful tradeoffs when information is incomplete.

Turn customer insights, research, data, and business context into practical product plans and execution steps.

Insist on high standards for product quality, user experience, and outcome-based decision-making.

Continuously deepen your understanding of Mighty’s product, customers, data, and market to guide confident decisions.

Communicate decisions clearly through well-written documentation, logical reasoning, and firm recommendations.





Team Leadership & Cross-Functional Collaboration

Purpose: Build trust, shared understanding, and strong working relationships that allow teams to consistently deliver value.

You will:

Lead, mentor, and develop Product Managers, Research, and Analytics partners to strengthen judgment, independence, and strategic thinking.

Foster a product culture that values clarity, curiosity, accountability, and continuous learning.

Work closely with Engineering, Design, Marketing, Sales, Customer Support, and Success to align priorities, timelines, and expectations.

Clearly communicate product plans and decisions across teams and ensure alignment with company strategy.

Help others understand the product roadmap and how product goals connect to broader business objectives.





Execution, Process & Standards

Purpose: Create and maintain the systems, processes, and standards that support reliable, high-quality product execution.

You will:

Own and maintain the product roadmap in Productboard, ensuring timelines, priorities, ownership, and status are accurate and clear.

Lead weekly Project Reviews and executive roadmap reviews to keep teams aligned and focused on execution.

Establish and improve product processes for planning, documentation, launches, and cross-team visibility.

Ensure research and analytics systems are used effectively to surface insights that inform decisions.

Maintain clear intake, prioritization, and decision-making processes for product questions, feedback, and feature requests.

Set standards for product documentation, Help Center accuracy, and consistent ways of measuring success.

Continuously refine tools, templates, and workflows to support scale, efficiency, and quality.

Maintain a comprehensive view across projects, squads, customers, and business goals—connecting information across teams to support better decisions.

What We’re Looking For