Senior Full-stack Engineer - Frontend Focused

About Mighty Networks

Mighty Networks is building the future of community software. We help creators, entrepreneurs, and brands build valuable communities and courses where members connect with each other to achieve transformational results. Our proprietary ‘people magic’ technology uses AI to curate meaningful relationships, helping our customers generate 90%+ profit margins through paid memberships, courses, and events.

In the past 18 months, more $1M communities have been built on Mighty than any other platform, with our 15,000+ customers generating $500M in creator earnings. We serve Tony Robbins, Dr. Mark Hyman, Mel Robbins, Marie Forleo, and thousands of other thriving communities.





The Role

We’re looking for a Frontend-focused full-stack engineer who thrives on fast iteration, real-world impact, and collaborative problem-solving. At Mighty Networks, you’ll help drive our frontend strategy, establish a living Design System and work across the stack — on a product powering millions of members and thousands of communities.

You’ll join a collaborative, high-impact team that values simple & solid solutions, making a real-world impact, and teamwork over flying solo. We’re building faster and smarter by putting AI tools directly into our development workflow, and we want engineers excited to build faster, smarter, and better because of it.

What You’ll Do

Own full features—definition, design, development, and deployment

Prototype fast and learn through doing (OODA loop is how we roll)

Architect, evolve, and support core components of the frontend design system

Coordinate projects across platforms from definition to deployment

Debug, test your own code to deploy rapidly and safely

Collaborate cross-functionally to turn business problems into elegant tech solutions

Use AI tools to supercharge your productivity and explore new technical possibilities

Mentor teammates and strengthen our collaborative engineering culture

Collaborate across platforms with other engineers (iOS and Android)

Drive simplicity, clarity, and speed in all your builds

Participate in incident response to minimize customer impact and to address root causes

What We’re Looking For

5 + years shipping customer-facing React (TypeScript) at scale

Experience with at least 1 major tech stack migration or green-field design-system rollout.

Fluency with component libraries (MUI/Tailwind/Shadcn), Storybook, and accessibility best practices.

Curiosity and the desire to share what you learn with others

Leader mentality and strong tactical experience with AI-assisted development workflows

Experience designing and developing REST APIs

Clear communicator who can rally designers, product, and engineers around a common UI vision.

Obsessed with learning, iteration, and making things better fast

Evidence of system-thinking: you’ve reduced divergence, killed UI forks, or established shared tokens.

Solid back-end experience (Rails preferred)

Bonus: Existing experience migrating from Backbone/Marionette to React

Bonus: AWS, Docker, Backbone.js, Marionette.js

Bonus: excited to try your hands at crossing platform boundaries





Who You Are

You move fast, think big, and thrive on getting things done

You learn by building and stay energized in fast-moving environments

You believe in the power of teams and the magic of real-time collaboration

You’re excited to explore what’s possible when AI becomes part of your engineering toolkit

You don’t let yourself get blocked

You contribute ideas and opinions freely

Compensation: The base salary for this role ranges from $70,000–$120,000 USD, with exact compensation based on location, experience, and cost of living.