Senior Full-stack Engineer - Frontend Focused
Build the future of community and AI-powered software at scale.
About Mighty Networks
Mighty Networks is building the future of community software. We help creators, entrepreneurs, and brands build valuable communities and courses where members connect with each other to achieve transformational results. Our proprietary ‘people magic’ technology uses AI to curate meaningful relationships, helping our customers generate 90%+ profit margins through paid memberships, courses, and events.
In the past 18 months, more $1M communities have been built on Mighty than any other platform, with our 15,000+ customers generating $500M in creator earnings. We serve Tony Robbins, Dr. Mark Hyman, Mel Robbins, Marie Forleo, and thousands of other thriving communities.
The Role
We’re looking for a Frontend-focused full-stack engineer who thrives on fast iteration, real-world impact, and collaborative problem-solving. At Mighty Networks, you’ll help drive our frontend strategy, establish a living Design System and work across the stack — on a product powering millions of members and thousands of communities.
You’ll join a collaborative, high-impact team that values simple & solid solutions, making a real-world impact, and teamwork over flying solo. We’re building faster and smarter by putting AI tools directly into our development workflow, and we want engineers excited to build faster, smarter, and better because of it.
What You’ll Do
- Own full features—definition, design, development, and deployment
- Prototype fast and learn through doing (OODA loop is how we roll)
- Architect, evolve, and support core components of the frontend design system
- Coordinate projects across platforms from definition to deployment
- Debug, test your own code to deploy rapidly and safely
- Collaborate cross-functionally to turn business problems into elegant tech solutions
- Use AI tools to supercharge your productivity and explore new technical possibilities
- Mentor teammates and strengthen our collaborative engineering culture
- Collaborate across platforms with other engineers (iOS and Android)
- Drive simplicity, clarity, and speed in all your builds
- Participate in incident response to minimize customer impact and to address root causes
What We’re Looking For
- 5 + years shipping customer-facing React (TypeScript) at scale
- Experience with at least 1 major tech stack migration or green-field design-system rollout.
- Fluency with component libraries (MUI/Tailwind/Shadcn), Storybook, and accessibility best practices.
- Curiosity and the desire to share what you learn with others
- Leader mentality and strong tactical experience with AI-assisted development workflows
- Experience designing and developing REST APIs
- Clear communicator who can rally designers, product, and engineers around a common UI vision.
- Obsessed with learning, iteration, and making things better fast
- Evidence of system-thinking: you’ve reduced divergence, killed UI forks, or established shared tokens.
- Solid back-end experience (Rails preferred)
- Bonus: Existing experience migrating from Backbone/Marionette to React
- Bonus: AWS, Docker, Backbone.js, Marionette.js
- Bonus: excited to try your hands at crossing platform boundaries
Who You Are
- You move fast, think big, and thrive on getting things done
- You learn by building and stay energized in fast-moving environments
- You believe in the power of teams and the magic of real-time collaboration
- You’re excited to explore what’s possible when AI becomes part of your engineering toolkit
- You don’t let yourself get blocked
- You contribute ideas and opinions freely
Compensation: The base salary for this role ranges from $70,000–$120,000 USD, with exact compensation based on location, experience, and cost of living.
