How to use this Musician Name Generator





Whether you're still jamming in the garage or you're creating a new name for your existing fans, coming up with a band name is no small feat! It needs to be cool, memorable, and--let's be honest--not clash with any existing copyrights.





That's where this music artist name generator comes in. Feel free to try different combinations of words and phrases, or use specific requests (e.g. "Metal band name that includes the word biscuits").





Play around and try things! You're almost to a name you love.





With any name generator, always check to make sure the names aren't already in use by an existing artist or business.