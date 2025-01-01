Unlimited automations
Welcome, reward, and guide members—always at the exact right moment.
Build as many automations as you like, and use delays to make every interaction feel natural
Make automations to award points, celebrate streaks, and keep members coming back
Free up your time with easy steps for segmentation, plan access, and more
The 100x Factor
Grow without the growing pains
Make every moment special, no matter how big you grow—or how quickly. With automations and people magic, it’s all possible.
Guide your members, every step of the way.
Automate member journeys, engagement, and retention.
Build a $1M community with the team you have today.
10x or 100x your growth.
Set up new automations in seconds.
Manage them all from a single dashboard in your admin panel.
Welcome & Onboarding
Celebrate, surprise, and connect
Create magical experiences, again and again.
Make your community irresistible
A member converts from a free trial → send a personalized DM to tell them how much they can achieve
Pair automations with member profile responses
They select "networking" as their top goal in a custom field → Tag them for invites to all networking events
Guide them to the perfect course, challenge, or event
Your new member shares what they want to learn in their profile → Invite them to their ideal 101 class or the perfect challenge
Everyone feels supported, nobody falls through the cracks
Automations you could set up in minutes...
Reach out in meaningful ways
When a member joins your network, welcome them personally with a DM. Later, invite them to their perfect-fit plan.
Meet them where they are
If a member fails a quiz, invite them to a course to learn more about that topic.
Show them you see them
When a member completes a lesson, send a confetti burst and pop-up message. Then surprise them with bonus points the next day.
Check in anytime
When a member becomes inactive after a certain number of days, send a quick DM to check on them.
Stay connected
If a member cancels a plan, suggest another one that might be a better fit. Have an instant response ready if they DM you.
Help them keep up the amazing work
When your reengaged member hits a 14-day streak, invite them to a secret Space for all-stars.
Use Cases
Put retention on repeat
Get the excitement started
A member converts from a free trial → Invite them to a Space to learn about gamification in your community
Then give them a badge to highlight their dedication every time they hit a streak milestone.
Cultivate community values
Create custom values. Then, your members accrue and use points to recognize others for embodying them.
Use automations to award extra points every time someone attends a livestream, or when they hit their 10th post.
Build an ambassador culture
When your members invite others, you can automate rewards.
Send them a celebratory message and unlock a VIP lounge space when they hit a new level.
Badges
Real-time recognition
With automations to award badges, you can celebrate progress as it happens, from first steps to standout moments.
Reward members upon lesson or course completion
Encourage members to contribute to posts and conversations
Pair with custom field responses to instantly highlight expertise on member profiles
Automate People Magic
Nudge members toward each other
Create a memorable and personalized experience for every member so they keep making progress—alongside others.
Automations by Plan
If This, Then That
The triggers and actions you have available depend on the Mighty Plan you’re on. Mix and match to unlock endless possibilities.
Triggers
Courses Plan
Business Plan
Growth Plan & Pro
Completed Lesson
Completed Section
Completed Quiz
Failed Quiz
Badge Added or Removed
Tag Added or Removed
Responded to a Custom Field
Changed Response to a Custom Field
Streak Milestone Reached
Member Accumulates Specific # of Points
Member Hits Leaderboard
Joined or Left Space
Joined or Left Network
Completed Welcome Checklist
Purchased/Accessed or Canceled Plan
Removed from Plan
Converted from Free Trial
RSVPed to Event
Event Reached Specific Number of RSVPs
Attended Livestream in a Space
Member Reached Specific Number of Posts Created
-
Member Reached Specific Ambassador Level
-
Member Commented on Post
-
Member Answered Poll or Question
-
Reached Number of Chat Messages in a Space Chat
-
Member Inactive in Space for Set Time
-
Host Received DM
-
Actions
Courses Plan
Business Plan
Growth Plan & Pro
Add or Remove Badge
Add or Remove Tag
Award Extra Points
Invite to or Remove From Space
Invite to or Remove From Plan
Close or Open RSVPs
Welcome New Member
Display Confetti and a Message
Send a DM
-
Build a $1 Million Community
