Native Tools, Real Results
Marketing
Free challenges, live events, and mini-courses are the most powerful funnels right now — and you can run them all on Mighty. Landing pages bring people in. Checkout converts them to paid.
Limited Memberships
Run a free challenge, mini-course, or live event before members join. Members get real value. You get a better, faster path to paid.
Your Front Door
Landingspagina's
High converting marketing pages that turns 'maybe' into 'tell me more.'
Fully Customizable
Your brand, your images, your voice. Every page looks like you, not a template.
Pricing, Benefits, Checkout
Everything a member needs to explore and purchase in one place.
Test What Works
Run offers side by side. Keep what converts.
Launch Multiple Offers
One per offer, audience, or campaign.
Target Different Audiences
Different pages for different people.
How to Use Limited Memberships
Validate your idea before you go deeper
Not sure if people will pay?Launch a 30-day paid challenge with a limited space — with no promise of more. 10 people who pay you $49 is $490 and proof your idea works.Our AI Cohost will walk you through how to do it with Community Design™.
A Taste, Not a Tease
Give real value upfront. Enough for members to see results — and want more.
Built-In Conversion
Promotional prompts, automated messages, and checkout inside the space.
Speed to Paid
When they're ready, the upgrade is right there. No friction. No hand-off.
It Runs Itself
Automate the welcome, the nudges, and the upgrade prompts. You build it once.
The Email Marketing Question
What about email marketing?
The links to your plans and spaces are easy to grab and drop into any email or website. No integration required.The hard part is the strategy. What to offer. How to position it. What makes people act. That's the job of Community Design™ and what the features on this page are built to execute.There are countless platforms to help you send emails for free. We build native features where native features matter to results.
The Right Offer at the Right Time
Promotional Banners
Targeted messages inside your community — based on who members are, not just what they do.
Target by Audience
Wanneer een lid zich aanmeldt bij je netwerk, verwelkom hem of haar persoonlijk met een DM. Nodig ze later uit voor het perfecte abonnement.
Set Your Window
Run a banner for a week, a day, or a flash sale. You control when it shows and when it disappears.
One Tap to Checkout
Banner links straight to your offer. Members see it, tap it, buy it.
How to Use Limited Memberships
Skip freemium
Freemium tiers train members not to pay. Communities without free plans convert 2x better than those with freemium.Freemium says "stay as long as you want." Limited Spaces say "here's what's possible — ready for more?"
What's actually converting right now?
Growth strategies never stand still. Here are the 5 most effective funnels across Mighty right now — from first launch to passing the million dollar mark.
Top 5 Growth Strategies Now
Challenges
Free or low ticket, create a time-bound, structured challenge to give people a taste of your offer.
Live Events
Host a summit, workshop, or AMA. Bring people in. Show them what's possible.
Mini-Courses
Free or low ticket, offer real value upfront with a Limited Space. Capture interest. Nurture to paid.
Flash Sales
Limited-time pricing that creates urgency. Promo codes make it easy.
Member Referrals
Your best members bring more members. Word-of-mouth still converts the best.
The average Launch Plan Host on Mighty makes $4,800/year and starts with their existing contacts.
One More Thing...
Your Brand in the App Stores
Your community in the Apple App Store and Google Play. Members search, find you, and download — with 82-96% of engagement happening on the apps.
Searchable
Prospects and members find you by name in the App Store and Google Play.
Downloadable
One tap to install. Your community on their home screen.
Shareable
Members share an app, not a link. It spreads like an app should.
Credible
An App Store listing signals you're real. Ratings and reviews build trust before they join.
