Payments
Turn your community into a business with payments & promos
Tap into your value with paid memberships, courses, and high-ticket offers. Flexible options remove barriers for you and your members.
Charge one-time or subscription fees, installment options included
Create eye-catching offers with bundles, promo codes & more
Un-limit your profits: Accept 120+ local currencies or token-gate
Optimized Checkout Flow
Designed to convert
We created a best-in-class checkout so you can turn prospects into members quickly—and juggle one less tool.
A marketing moment at the point of sale
With images, copy, and a clear list of benefits you can give someone all the context they need to say yes, fast.
Flexible payment options
A promo code? A quarterly subscription? Installments? You decide what to offer—we’ll make it obvious.
Quick Setup, Flexible Options
Build recurring revenue with subscriptions or open the door with one-off launches
You can also screen members before they buy, offer them trials, or hand out secret discounts.
Sell on web, iOS, and Android
Built-in member payment notifications
Google Pay, Apple Pay & more
Affiliate Options
Unleash your affiliates
Mighty integrates directly with 3rd-party affiliate programs, with robust tracking and management.
Bring Your Own Checkout
Sell on Mighty or your external checkout system
Sell in seconds on Mighty, or easily integrate with popular external services like ThriveCart, SamCart, and ClickFunnels.
Flexible plan setup supporting external checkouts
Automated notifications and access through Zapier
Build a $1 Million Community
