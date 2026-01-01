Mighty Encyclopedia

BuddyPress

What is BuddyPress?

BuddyPress is a WordPress plugin that allows users to add a community feature to their WordPress site. Members can join groups, create their own profiles, connect with people (like on a social network), and privately message each other.

It also comes with specific WordPress themes that allow the website owners to style both the blog/website and the community pages. The creators of BuddyPress recently came out with a more comprehensive WordPress community solution:BuddyBoss.

Now Read: Membership Sites: Everything You Need to Know

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Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

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Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesResource CenterProduct TrainingHelp CenterChangelogDevelopers

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

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© 2026 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.