Community Curious?
Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.
BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!
Thank you!
Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.
We can’t wait to see what you create.
Something went wrong!
Please, try again later.
The Mighty Encyclopedia
Learn everything there is to know about running a
successful Mighty Network
What is BuddyPress?
BuddyPress is a WordPress plugin that allows users to add a community feature to their WordPress site. Members can join groups, create their own profiles, connect with people (like on a social network), and privately message each other.
It also comes with specific WordPress themes that allow the website owners to style both the blog/website and the community pages. The creators of BuddyPress recently came out with a more comprehensive WordPress community solution: BuddyBoss.