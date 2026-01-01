What is BuddyPress?

BuddyPress is a WordPress plugin that allows users to add a community feature to their WordPress site. Members can join groups, create their own profiles, connect with people (like on a social network), and privately message each other.

It also comes with specific WordPress themes that allow the website owners to style both the blog/website and the community pages. The creators of BuddyPress recently came out with a more comprehensive WordPress community solution:BuddyBoss.

Now Read: Membership Sites: Everything You Need to Know