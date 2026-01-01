Mighty Encyclopedia

Circle.so

What is Circle.so?

Circle.so is an online community-building platform that lets you gather members and charge them for access, create forums, and organize events. It also lets organizers build subgroups and charge for access separately through a paywall. Users can interact with posts and share different types of content, including video. It was created to work with Teachable, giving people who created their courses there the option to have a community to go with it.

Now Read: How to Evaluate Community Platforms

Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

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Services

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Resources

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Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

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Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesResource CenterProduct TrainingHelp CenterChangelogDevelopers

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

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© 2026 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.