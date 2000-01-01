Community Curious?
What is Circle.so?
Circle.so is an online community-building platform that lets you gather members and charge them for access, create forums, and organize events. It also lets organizers build subgroups and charge for access separately through a paywall. Users can interact with posts and share different types of content, including video. It was created to work with Teachable, giving people who created their courses there the option to have a community to go with it.
