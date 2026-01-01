Mighty Encyclopedia

MemberPress

What is MemberPress?

MemberPress is a WordPress plugin that allows you to create a members-only area of your website by gating content; it also handles the checkout process and lets you sell digital downloads. MemberPress hosts an unlimited number of members and recently added a learning management system that lets site owners sell online courses. Instructors can choose different levels of access or different course packages, and create lessons in a similar way to how they create blog posts. MemberPress can also be integrated with other WordPress plugins, for example, to run email marketing campaigns.

Now Read: What Are the Best Platforms to Sell Courses Online?

Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

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Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

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Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesResource CenterProduct TrainingHelp CenterChangelogDevelopers

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

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© 2026 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.