How to Make a Paid Membership Site

Email image popup

Community Curious?

Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.

BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!

Thank you!

Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.

We can’t wait to see what you create.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
View All
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
View All
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
View All
Growing Your Community
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
View All
Managing Your Community
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
View All
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
View All
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
View All
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference
View All
View All Articles
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2022
7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2022 List)
The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2022
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
How to Start an Online Community Forum
6 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
How to Create a Virtual Community in 2022 in 6 Easy Steps
How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
How to Create a Micro-Community
The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2022
How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2022
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
The 5 Best Social Community Software Options of 2022
The 6 Best Discord Alternatives for 2022
How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
The 5 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2022
Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2022?
Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps
Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
8 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
The 7 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
How to Evaluate Community Platforms
What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
Slack vs. Circle
Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
The 3 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
Mighty Networks vs. Circle
The Best Community Building Platform
Slack vs Discord: The Best Pick for Communities
The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2022
The 8 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2022
The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2022
The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2022
Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
9 Best Online Community Platforms of 2022 (Ranked)
7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2022 (+ 14 Ideas)
The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2022)
The 7 Best Facebook Group Alternatives in 2022
Growing Your Community
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
How to Monetize a Community
10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2022
Managing Your Community
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2022
9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2022)
7 Community Management Software Picks for 2022
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
How to Build an Online Course that Sells
7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2022
How to Create and Sell Online Courses With Mighty Networks
How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
4 Alternatives to Profi for 2022
How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2022?
The Importance of Community in Online Courses
How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
How to Sell Courses Online in 11 Steps (+ 5 Success Stories)
How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
How to Price Online Courses (Our 2022 Guide)
How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
Podia vs. Kajabi: Which Is Right for You in 2022?
The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2022
4 Top Online Courses App Options for 2022
Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2022
The 7 Best Online Course Platforms of 2022
Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2022?
Maven vs. Mighty Networks
Kajabi vs. Thinkific
Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
Skillshare vs. Udemy
Where to Sell Online Courses - 9 Best Platforms for 2022
Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2022
The Best Online Teaching Platform
Kajabi vs. Teachable
10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2022
The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2022
The 4 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2022
What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2022
The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2022
The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
The 5 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives for 2022
Online Church Membership Software
5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2022 (7 Steps)
How to Make a Paid Membership Site
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
The Guide to Generating Recurring Business Income
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference

How to Make a Paid Membership Site

Unsure of how to start a paid membership site? We’ve got some tips to make the process easier for you.

Resources confeti background

If you’ve been thinking about making a paid membership site, now is a great time to do it.


Due to the global pandemic, we’re in an uncertain moment. Many people finally have the time to learn new skills, but they’re also feeling isolated. Thankfully, creating a paid membership site is a great way to tackle both of these concerns.


When you start a paid membership site, you’re doing more than asking people to pay for your (awesome!) content. You’re also creating an online community for people who share a common interest to connect and achieve their goals together.


Below, we’re going to give you a crash course on all that you need to know to start a paid membership site.


If you want more support in building your online community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!



In this article...



What is a paid membership site?


A membership site is a website where access to specific content is protected behind a member login page.


In order for people to view the content on these protected pages, they need to have an active member account on your website. If they do, they can log in to the members’ area and view the content you’ve placed there.


A membership site can have both free and paid members. It can also have different tiers, with unique access based on membership levels. The power of a membership site is that you can charge people on a recurring (monthly, semi-annual, yearly, etc.) basis for access to your content.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


Reasons to start a paid membership site


Starting a paid membership site has a number of potential benefits. Below, we’ve detailed 3 that we believe are great reasons for you to get the ball rolling on your membership site.



  • Leverage: Paid membership sites are a great way to reuse your pre-existing content (any presentations, videos, online courses, etc). That’s right: When you start a paid membership site, you don’t need to start from scratch. You can build content around things you’ve already done, whether it’s a talk you gave about starting a business or resources you’ve created to help people to gain new skills.

  • Community: When you start a paid membership site, you’re not just monetizing content for people to buy. You’re also creating a community space where people with similar interests can connect with one another. That’s incredibly valuable. It’s a great feeling to find a group of people that you can navigate challenges with and share successes.

  • Value: People pay attention to what they pay for. By providing gated content behind a membership, you are increasing its value. This means that potential members might attribute a higher value to the content that can only be accessed through their membership. What’s more, existing members are more likely to upsell from within your membership site. When your members know that you deliver quality content, they’ll have no problem investing further into whatever else you release.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


What you’ll need to start a paid membership site


Now that we’ve covered what a membership site is and its benefits, it’s time to get cracking on what you’ll need to start one.


Step #1 — Have a clear motivating purpose


Choosing a clear purpose for your paid membership site is a must. When you know what the purpose of your membership site is, it’s much easier to build out content and nail down who your audience is.


There are a number of different ways you can approach this. But for now, here are two you can think about when defining your purpose:


“Fix it” model


This type of membership site is focused on one thing: fixing a very specific problem. It’s an approach that can be applied to everything from learning to paint portraits to scaling a business. With this type of model, you’re paving the path for members to follow in order to reach an intended goal and see clear results and transformation.


Motivational model


Alternatively, the motivational model is focused on people who want to achieve a goal that they’re likely to struggle with alone. Think fitness goals or aspirations around spirituality practices. When you have support coming from others grappling with the same problems that you are, it can push you to overcome your obstacles.


Making sure that you’ve created a community space where members can interact and share their stories is important. When people know they aren’t alone in their struggles, it can feel empowering and motivating.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


Step #2 — Choose between drip or self-paced content releases


How you release your content is also a key factor in running the best paid membership site. The two main ways of releasing content in a paid membership site are via “drip” or “self-paced” content.


Drip


The drip model is when you schedule releases of content. This is effective in that it keeps members motivated to log into your membership site each scheduled release day (whether it’s weekly, daily, or some other frequency). It also helps people know what to expect and plan ahead.


Drip fed content is a great way to keep new members engaged on your membership site and to control the pace of their stay. And since dripping content means you can continue creating content “live,” or as you go, it’s also a great option if you’re starting from scratch.


Self-paced


Think of this as a Netflix model: Self-paced or “immersion” access is giving your members control over how they interact with your awesome content. It’s a great way to set up some passive revenue because you can completely automate the release of your content and allow your members to determine their engagement levels.


On the flip side, members may binge your content and bounce. Be sure to have other ways to keep people interested.


Step #3 — Define the terms of your membership


It wouldn’t be a membership site if there wasn’t, well, membership options!


There are a number of different ways you can build a paid membership site. But we’ve found that utilizing a “freemium” model—offering some form of free membership as a baseline—is a great way to keep some membership sites growing and active.


Here’s how it works. In addition to the free membership, you can gate your more premium content behind a paywall. Said content can be anything from mastermind groups to online courses.


On top of that, you can determine whether the paid memberships you’re offering are a one-time fee, monthly, or annual.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


Step #4 — Ask your members for feedback


As the saying goes, Rome wasn’t built in a day.


You might be looking at some of the top paid membership sites out there or one that you’ve been a member of in the past and think: there’s no way I can do that. But that’s just not true. . Remember, building something great takes time. You don’t need to have it all figured out from the jump.


As you start your paid membership site, try to nail down the community engagement first. Then, as you create your content, you can ask members for feedback: What’s working, what isn’t, and what they’d love to see more of.


Best of all, you’re crowdsourcing your work and creating a more engaging place for your members to interact with one another. When people feel that they have a say in shaping the community they’re in, they’re more likely to stick around (and hype you up to their friends and family).


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


Examples of paid membership sites


Now that we’ve covered the ins and outs of starting a paid membership site, how about we take a look at a few examples.


Boston While Black


Boston While Black is a paid membership site that offers a safe space for Black students, professionals, and entrepreneurs based in Boston to come together, activate change and build relationships.



  • What they offer: Boston While Black members get access to a private digital community, member-led clubs, curated experiences, dynamic speakers, weekly virtual coworking, promotions at member-owned businesses, and more.

  • Who should join: Boston While Black is interested in attracting a wide swath of Black students and professionals living in Boston. Because the membership focuses on building a strong community of native and new Bostonians, every new member adds value to the membership by expanding the potential reach of Boston While Black’s network.


Sktchy Art School


Sktchy Art School is a community and paid membership site for portrait artists looking to learn new skills, share their art, and get feedback on works in progress.



  • What they offer: Members of Sktchy Art School get free access to all of the content in the main school feed, including tips, tricks, and tutorials from extraordinary portrait artists. And in addition to that free content, Sktchy offers a number of paid classes too.

  • Who should join: This is a community of portrait artists living and creating all around the world, and they’re growing by the hundreds every month. Experts and newbies who are interested in learning about portraiture and gaining some new artist friends are great candidates for Sktchy Art School.


Liberated Being


Another paid membership site, Liberated Being, is a somatic meditation and movement community that brings together embodiment practitioners with guided meditations, guest teachers, and more.



  • What they offer: Liberated Being offers its members a number of benefits for joining, including monthly gatherings with guest teachers; live and recorded weekly practice sessions access to an ever-growing catalog of past guest lectures and practice sessions, and an active community that is actively accomplishing their goals together.


Who should join: Liberated Being is a community for people who are on the path of waking up and connecting to their deep being. Those who are interested in learning more about mindfulness and connecting to their inner selves are typically a good fit.


You’re ready now.


Hopefully, we’ve answered your questions on how to build a paid membership site. We think it’sa great way to start building content and an online community. And if you created some content in the past, this is a great way to reinvigorate some of it while also creating a space to build an online community for your brand.



Mighty Networks will allow you to do all of the things we’ve talked about above and more. We’ve got a robust set of features for you to build an online course. Our website builder allows you to create a site for your brand that is easy on the eye and even easier to navigate, and we’re a software platform that scales with your ambitions.


All that’s left for you to do is get started, so dive in!


Ready to launch your online community?


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now