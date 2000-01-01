Community Curious?
What is WizIQ?
WizIQ is a virtual classroom and learning management system that lets users build courses with text and video, add tests and assignments, and deliver live instruction. It includes a built-in digital whiteboard that can be used by instructors and mobile options for learning on the go. It’s used for virtual learning by some colleges and universities as well as online corporate training for government institutions, but it also includes individual, pay-per-use pricing for solo course instructors.
