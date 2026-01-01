Mighty Encyclopedia

WizIQ

What is WizIQ?

WizIQ is a virtual classroom and learning management system that lets users build courses with text and video, add tests and assignments, and deliver live instruction. It includes a built-in digital whiteboard that can be used by instructors and mobile options for learning on the go. It’s used for virtual learning by some colleges and universities as well as online corporate training for government institutions, but it also includes individual, pay-per-use pricing for solo course instructors.

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Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesResource CenterProduct TrainingHelp CenterChangelogDevelopers

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

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© 2026 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.