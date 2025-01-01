Randi Flaherty
Project Planning Corp DBA Mighty Architects
Services
Community Strategy
Technical Operations
Marketing & Launch
Community Setup
Growth & Retention
Service Offerings
Community Foundation Package
Complete Mighty Networks setup, community architecture, and launch strategy for heart-centered businesses ready to build their digital headquarters.
Mission-to-Community Intensive
90-day deep dive including strategy, setup, content planning, and launch support with ongoing guidance for sustainable growth.
Community Evolution Consultation
For existing communities looking to align more deeply with their mission and create more authentic member experiences.
“We needed a community that reflected our approach…Randi has a unique ability to translate our mission into technical solutions that feel authentically us. The result? A community space that reflects who we are and serves our people the way we envisioned.”
“This team handled everything…not just our Mighty Networks community, but how it integrated with our entire business ecosystem. Their full-stack approach meant they could solve technical challenges…while keeping our mission at the center of everything.”
