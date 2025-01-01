Connection is the feature that changes everything

Mighty powers more $1M communities. Why? Because everything is designed to bring your members closer together.

Build a community so impactful that growth comes naturally

Our features turn members into momentum.

Member Experiences

Courses & Challenges

Send your members on quests so they level up faster, together.

Dynamic Discussions

Banter, brainstorms, deep-dive threads. Light up the chats on every level of your network. 🔥

Livestreaming

Built right in, with native notifications to get people in and engaged.

Next-Level Gamification

Celebrate what actually counts and build momentum every day, for every member.

Less Admin, More Growth

Unlimited Automations

Scale up—without losing momentum, impact, or your personal touch.

AI Cohost

Meet your best teammate, a built-in, 24/7 strategist trained on features and community.

Streamlined Payments

Easily sell a single course, bundles, subscriptions, high-ticket offers, and more.

Smart Integrations

Keep what you like. Includes native Zoom, an exclusive Kit connection & tracking codes.

People Magic

Show Similarities

Our AI does things differently, so your members can make the best friends of their lives.

People Explorer

No dead ends here. We make it endlessly fascinating to discover who else is out there.

Conversation Starters

No awkward introductions either. Our suggestions make the connections feel natural.

Profiles That Work Harder

You get insights. They get experiences and connections based on their interests.

Mighty Pro

Your own branded apps

Never migrate again. Choose the platform that sets a clear path for growth with 90%+ retention and engagement.

High-Ticket Courses & Challenges

Premium Paid Memberships

Branded iOS and Android Apps

Branded App

Break through with proven strategies

People magic starts with your ideal member.

People Magic Video Thumbnail

Niching down won’t get you where you need to be.

You don’t need to crank out more content either. You need one person, going through a specific transition.

We take you step by step from there 👇

Clear community design

Create a community so well designed it sells itself.

9 essential principles

Harness the power of community to build the perfect business.

A proven pricing formula

Monetize with confidence and set yourself up to succeed.

Getting started is fast and fun with AI

Who are you bringing together? Let’s build their new home together.

Pricing

No surprise add-ons

We add more features, white-labeling, and support as you grow. We don’t add extra fees for more spaces, admins, and other essentials.

The Community Plan

$49

per month

Start a community or move one over from a social media group or a chat app.

Member Profiles

Streaks

Chat, Feed, & Events

The Courses Plan

$109

per month

Add courses, challenges, and resource libraries to a community or membership.

Courses & Challenges

Basic Automations

Gamification

The Business Plan

$189

per month

Integrate easily with other tools and support your growth with automatic polls & questions and other extras.

10 Custom Fields

Intermediate Automations

The Growth Plan

$360

per month

Grow your revenue with dedicated services and support and our most advanced automations.

More Livestream Hosts

Advanced Automations

30 Custom Fields

Why creators choose Mighty

Home to more $1M communities than any other platform.

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

Get the app

Build a $1 Million Community

This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

