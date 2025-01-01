Connection is the feature that changes everything
Mighty powers more $1M communities. Why? Because everything is designed to bring your members closer together.
Build a community so impactful that growth comes naturally
Our features turn members into momentum.
Member Experiences
Courses & Challenges
Send your members on quests so they level up faster, together.
Dynamic Discussions
Banter, brainstorms, deep-dive threads. Light up the chats on every level of your network. 🔥
Livestreaming
Built right in, with native notifications to get people in and engaged.
Next-Level Gamification
Celebrate what actually counts and build momentum every day, for every member.
Less Admin, More Growth
Unlimited Automations
Scale up—without losing momentum, impact, or your personal touch.
AI Cohost
Meet your best teammate, a built-in, 24/7 strategist trained on features and community.
Streamlined Payments
Easily sell a single course, bundles, subscriptions, high-ticket offers, and more.
Smart Integrations
Keep what you like. Includes native Zoom, an exclusive Kit connection & tracking codes.
People Magic
Show Similarities
Our AI does things differently, so your members can make the best friends of their lives.
People Explorer
No dead ends here. We make it endlessly fascinating to discover who else is out there.
Conversation Starters
No awkward introductions either. Our suggestions make the connections feel natural.
Profiles That Work Harder
You get insights. They get experiences and connections based on their interests.
Mighty Pro
Your own branded apps
Never migrate again. Choose the platform that sets a clear path for growth with 90%+ retention and engagement.
High-Ticket Courses & Challenges
Premium Paid Memberships
Branded iOS and Android Apps
Break through with proven strategies
People magic starts with your ideal member.
Niching down won’t get you where you need to be.
You don’t need to crank out more content either. You need one person, going through a specific transition.
We take you step by step from there 👇
Clear community design
Create a community so well designed it sells itself.
9 essential principles
Harness the power of community to build the perfect business.
A proven pricing formula
Monetize with confidence and set yourself up to succeed.
Getting started is fast and fun with AI
Who are you bringing together? Let’s build their new home together.
Examples: coaching clients, meditation novices, vegan chefs, dog lovers, aspiring entrepreneurs, etc.
Pricing
No surprise add-ons
We add more features, white-labeling, and support as you grow. We don’t add extra fees for more spaces, admins, and other essentials.
The Community Plan
$49
per month
Start a community or move one over from a social media group or a chat app.
KEY FEATURES
Member Profiles
Streaks
Chat, Feed, & Events
The Courses Plan
$109
per month
Add courses, challenges, and resource libraries to a community or membership.
KEY FEATURES
Courses & Challenges
Basic Automations
Gamification
Your Free Trial
The Business Plan
$189
per month
Integrate easily with other tools and support your growth with automatic polls & questions and other extras.
KEY FEATURES
10 Custom Fields
Intermediate Automations
The Growth Plan
$360
per month
Grow your revenue with dedicated services and support and our most advanced automations.
KEY FEATURES
More Livestream Hosts
Advanced Automations
30 Custom Fields
Which plan is right for you?
