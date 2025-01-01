Mighty Insights

Deeper insights to help you grow faster

See what’s working and watch your performance soar with our robust analytics suite.

Start your 14-day free trial

4.8

from 80k+ ratings

Hero Image

Explore rich dashboards

Find top contributors

Identify popular content

Robust Dashboards

Analyze your community through gorgeous, detailed charts and graphs

Get an overview—or go deep. And grow your community with data-driven decisions.

At-a-glance active user metrics

Filter by feature

Detailed income reports

Robust Dashboards
Find Your Superstars

Find Your Superstars

Quickly spot and celebrate top members

Get the data you need to build an ambassador culture.

Member activity and engagement data

Ambassador program leaderboard

Explore activity in Spaces and network-wide

Find Your Superstars

Quickly spot and celebrate top members

Get the data you need to build an ambassador culture.

Member activity and engagement data

Ambassador program leaderboard

Explore activity in Spaces and network-wide

Find Your Superstars

See What’s Working

Build on the content your members love most

Discover the patterns and turn your biggest wins into massive momentum.

Filter by engagement type

Explore date and time trends

Full visibility on every level

See What’s Working

Track your wins with Mighty Insights™

Get started

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

Get the app

Build a $1 Million Community

This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.