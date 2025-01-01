Gamification & Recognition

Gamification where everyone wins

The only gamification and recognition system designed to motivate every member and leave no one behind.

Start your 14-day free trial

4.8

from 80k+ ratings

Hero Image

More engaging

Celebrate consistency automatically

More motivating

Give your members every opportunity to shine

More meaningful

Set the tone with your community values

A Robust System

Designed for shared journeys

Mighty worked with world-famous game designer Dr. Jane McGonigal to take things to a wholly different level: encouraging, irresistible, and focused on what matters most.

Streaks & Milestones

Build major momentum and keep it going

Streaks, calendars, and milestones help your members shine and keep them coming back.

Members see current and max streaks on mobile and web

Emojis highlight each new milestone

Push notifications urge members to keep up their streak

Streaks & Milestones
Celebratory Currency

Celebratory Currency

Engagement that’s actually on point

Members accrue points as they show up, engage, and build a streak—and when you automatically award bonus points.

Members ‘spend’ points to recognize other members

Recognition awards show up on leaderboards (coming soon)

Leaderboards highlight members who embrace your values

Celebratory Currency

Engagement that’s actually on point

Members accrue points as they show up, engage, and build a streak—and when you automatically award bonus points.

Members ‘spend’ points to recognize other members

Recognition awards show up on leaderboards (coming soon)

Leaderboards highlight members who embrace your values

Celebratory Currency

Automations

Show members you see their progress

Automations turn milestones into “wow” moments, without any extra work from you.

Award points for courses, attendance, and activity

Cue the confetti when members are on a streak

Reengage inactive members with a DM and the promise of points

Scale beyond your biggest goals with unlimited automations

Automations
Community Values

Community Values

You decide what matters most

Create custom values, encourage connections, and make transformational journeys the center of attention.

Integrated with a full suite of automations

Focused on community values you establish

Trackable on Mighty Insights™ dashboards

Community Values

You decide what matters most

Create custom values, encourage connections, and make transformational journeys the center of attention.

Integrated with a full suite of automations

Focused on community values you establish

Trackable on Mighty Insights™ dashboards

Community Values

Get the only kind of gamification that counts

Help your members show up and succeed, every day.

Get started

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

Get the app

Build a $1 Million Community

This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.