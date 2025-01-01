Staff Accountant
Company Overview
Mighty Networks is on a mission to usher in the golden age of community.
Mighty enables entrepreneurs, brands, and non-profits to create the most valuable communities of real people meeting other real people in pursuit of results and transformation simply not possible on one's own.
In the past year, our customers (who we call Hosts) have generated $500M in revenue from their communities, courses, and events—including Tony Robbins, Deepak Chopra, Dr. Mark Hyman, The Home Edit, Yerba Madre, Mel Robbins, Marie Forleo, Matthew Hussey, Jefferson Fisher, Luvvie Ajayi Jones, The Luckiest Club, and The Budgetnista.
The Opportunity
The Staff Accountant will play an integral role in scaling and optimizing the accounting process at Mighty and will also work directly with the Sr. Manager, Accounting on various special projects. As an early member of the accounting team, you will have the unique opportunity to wear multiple hats and to help develop and enhance the day-to-day processes as well as participate in financial reporting. This is an amazing opportunity for someone who is detail-oriented, excited to work in the fast-paced and challenging environment of a high-growth company, and has the desire to gain experience in multiple aspects of accounting and finance operations.
This role will report to our Sr. Manager, Accounting and work closely with our VP of Finance.
Responsibilities
- Conduct timely and accurate monthly, quarterly, and annual close processes according to US GAAP
- Prepare and review journal entries and reconciliation schedules to support the monthly and annual close
- Work with cross-functional teams to make the close procedures more accurate and operationally efficient for all stakeholders
- Assist with financial statement preparation, flux analysis, and monthly reporting both internally and externally
- Develop and implement process improvements and document standard operating procedures, including identifying opportunities for automation
- Analyze contracts to identify, research and evaluate technical accounting treatment for significant accounting transactions
- Assist with special projects including audit preparedness, accounting standard adoptions, system implementations, etc.
Qualifications & Experience
- BA/BS or equivalent
- 2+ years of relevant accounting experience, including experience as an accountant, preferably in a high-growth environment
- CPA is a plus
- Strong knowledge of US GAAP accounting principles and procedures including strong knowledge of journal entries for core processes, such as procurement, financial reporting, and treasury
- Superior written and verbal communication skills as well as interpersonal skills
- In-depth experience with NetSuite, Bill.com, Stripe, Expensify, and other systems
- Proficiency with Microsoft Office and Gsuite
- Highly motivated self-starter with the ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Team player, with a positive attitude, who is proactive and accountable
Who You Are
- You have a strong sense of ownership and pride in the work you perform
- You love to collaborate and enjoy being part of a supportive team
- You have strong analytical skills, are detail-oriented and have the ability to multitask effectively
- You’re an excellent, proactive communicator and comfortable updating stakeholders on your process
- You are curious and enjoy problem-solving
- You are willing to think outside the box to find efficiencies or alternative views
Compensation: The base salary for this role is up to $40,000 USD annually, based on experience, location, and cost of living.
