Company Overview

Mighty Networks is on a mission to usher in the golden age of community.

Mighty enables entrepreneurs, brands, and non-profits to create the most valuable communities of real people meeting other real people in pursuit of results and transformation simply not possible on one's own.

In the past year, our customers (who we call Hosts) have generated $500M in revenue from their communities, courses, and events—including Tony Robbins, Deepak Chopra, Dr. Mark Hyman, The Home Edit, Yerba Madre, Mel Robbins, Marie Forleo, Matthew Hussey, Jefferson Fisher, Luvvie Ajayi Jones, The Luckiest Club, and The Budgetnista.

The Opportunity

The Staff Accountant will play an integral role in scaling and optimizing the accounting process at Mighty and will also work directly with the Sr. Manager, Accounting on various special projects. As an early member of the accounting team, you will have the unique opportunity to wear multiple hats and to help develop and enhance the day-to-day processes as well as participate in financial reporting. This is an amazing opportunity for someone who is detail-oriented, excited to work in the fast-paced and challenging environment of a high-growth company, and has the desire to gain experience in multiple aspects of accounting and finance operations.

This role will report to our Sr. Manager, Accounting and work closely with our VP of Finance.

Responsibilities

Conduct timely and accurate monthly, quarterly, and annual close processes according to US GAAP

Prepare and review journal entries and reconciliation schedules to support the monthly and annual close

Work with cross-functional teams to make the close procedures more accurate and operationally efficient for all stakeholders

Assist with financial statement preparation, flux analysis, and monthly reporting both internally and externally

Develop and implement process improvements and document standard operating procedures, including identifying opportunities for automation

Analyze contracts to identify, research and evaluate technical accounting treatment for significant accounting transactions

Assist with special projects including audit preparedness, accounting standard adoptions, system implementations, etc.

Qualifications & Experience

BA/BS or equivalent

2+ years of relevant accounting experience, including experience as an accountant, preferably in a high-growth environment

CPA is a plus

Strong knowledge of US GAAP accounting principles and procedures including strong knowledge of journal entries for core processes, such as procurement, financial reporting, and treasury

Superior written and verbal communication skills as well as interpersonal skills

In-depth experience with NetSuite, Bill.com, Stripe, Expensify, and other systems

Proficiency with Microsoft Office and Gsuite

Highly motivated self-starter with the ability to work independently and as part of a team

Team player, with a positive attitude, who is proactive and accountable

Who You Are

You have a strong sense of ownership and pride in the work you perform

You love to collaborate and enjoy being part of a supportive team

You have strong analytical skills, are detail-oriented and have the ability to multitask effectively

You’re an excellent, proactive communicator and comfortable updating stakeholders on your process

You are curious and enjoy problem-solving

You are willing to think outside the box to find efficiencies or alternative views

Compensation: The base salary for this role is up to $40,000 USD annually, based on experience, location, and cost of living.