What makes a great membership name?





As you use this membership name generator, let’s talk about what makes a great membership name. Here are the three things we look for:





Memorable–A great membership name should be easy to remember!





Shareable–A memorable membership name is also shareable! When your members go to tell their friends about it, it should stick.





Descriptive–Finally, we love a name that’s DESCRIPTIVE. If potential members have a pretty good idea that your community is for them, that’s a great thing. If you hear a membership name like “The Slow AF Run Club” or “Wealth Without Wall Street,” you have a pretty good idea of what the membership is about.





Our goal with this membership name generator is to help you find something that hits each of these points. It’s the recipe for a name your members will love AND it will help you grow!





Not every suggestion will be perfect… Heck, some might even be weird. But you’ll get a ton of great options for your membership business.





But there’s more to a successful membership business…





As we generate possible names for your membership business, our AI generator will also help you generate what we call a Big Purpose.





Here’s why this is important for a thriving membership business.





A Big Purpose helps you identify the three things every membership business needs to be clear on:







Who the membership is for



What members will do together



The results and transformations can members expect from belonging







When you get these things in place, the name can be even better. And that’s why we built a Big Purpose into this membership name generator!



