Could this be the decision that changes everything?
Your first name and email are the only things standing between you and 9 SIMPLE STEPS to $1M
By signing up you’re opting in to emails from us about the free masterclass, the podcast, and other helpful guides and goodies. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Limited Time Offer
Move your courses to Mighty for FREE
Get up to 1,000 lessons migrated for you by the same team that moved Tony Robbins, Marie Forleo, and Marie Kondo.
Move any time in 2025, but lock in this $5,000 value before July 31, 2025.
Automatically notify your members with “claim your profile” links—the easiest transition possible.
We've achieved triple A+ success with Mighty, significantly impacting our business and our ability to help others. The platform and team are amazing.
Ready to move to Mighty?
Fill out the form below and we’ll send you everything you need to activate your $5,000 in free migration services.