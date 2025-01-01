Gamification & Recognition
Gamification where everyone wins
The only gamification and recognition system designed to motivate every member and leave no one behind.
More engaging
Celebrate consistency automatically
More motivating
Give your members every opportunity to shine
More meaningful
Set the tone with your community values
A Robust System
Designed for shared journeys
Mighty worked with world-famous game designer Dr. Jane McGonigal to take things to a wholly different level: encouraging, irresistible, and focused on what matters most.
Streaks & Milestones
Build major momentum and keep it going
Streaks, calendars, and milestones help your members shine and keep them coming back.
Members see current and max streaks on mobile and web
Emojis highlight each new milestone
Push notifications urge members to keep up their streak
Celebratory Currency
Engagement that’s actually on point
Members accrue points as they show up, engage, and build a streak—and when you automatically award bonus points.
Members ‘spend’ points to recognize other members
Recognition awards show up on leaderboards (coming soon)
Leaderboards highlight members who embrace your values
Automations
Show members you see their progress
Automations turn milestones into “wow” moments, without any extra work from you.
Award points for courses, attendance, and activity
Cue the confetti when members are on a streak
Reengage inactive members with a DM and the promise of points
Scale beyond your biggest goals with unlimited automations
Community Values
You decide what matters most
Create custom values, encourage connections, and make transformational journeys the center of attention.
Integrated with a full suite of automations
Focused on community values you establish
Trackable on Mighty Insights™ dashboards
Get the only kind of gamification that counts
Help your members show up and succeed, every day.
