AI Name Generator
Our AI engine is here to help you create a business name that feels like magic. Just share a few words about who your business is for and what you offer them and we’ll get to work.
How to use this AI name generator to find a great business name
Look for a name that's original, memorable, and fits what you want to do. You can regenerate as many times as you want!
Remember to always do a search of any name a generator provides to make sure it's available.
Examples: We make custom jeans, Longboards from southern California, Fair-trade cosmetics, etc.
The names generated by Mighty Co-Host™ are examples only and may be used by other businesses or subject to third-party rights. For more information, check our Terms.
How this AI Name Generator works
Our AI Name Generator is based on our Mighty Co-Host™ community engine. Built with Chat GPT-4, we’ve crafted it to take your raw ideas and offer name suggestions.
More resources for starting your business
