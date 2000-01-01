Business Name Generator
Our AI engine is here to help you create a business name that feels like magic. Just share a few words about who your business is for and what you offer them and we’ll get to work.
What goes into a great business name?
When you’re using this business name generator, be on the lookout for the things that make a great business name!
Is it memorable? A name that people can easily remember will make it much easier for your business to grow by word of mouth!
Is it original enough? No business name is 100% original. That’s okay. But you do want to make sure there aren’t existing businesses operating under similar names, especially if they have trademarks or copyrights. And DO check out things like a web address and social media channels (if you want them) to make sure they’re available.
Does it hint at what you do? No business name will fully encapsulate your company. But if you can find one that hints at what you do, it’s pretty great. What do names like Calendly, Shopify, and ahem Mighty Networks have in common? They all hint at what the company does!
Does the name fit the brand you want? A name will tell people things about your company. So what do you want your brand to convey? If you’re an accounting firm wanting to instill trust, a name like “Quirky Tax Nerds” might not do it for you. If you’re a social media company and you want to show off your creative side, “Net Marketing Group” might have customers dozing off.
There’s no right answer here, but choose a name that fits the brand you want.
Examples: I help pizza restaurants get more clients, Examples: I offer research consulting services to the government, We offer training for new marketing professionals, etc.
How this Business Name Generator works
Our Business Name Generator is based on our Mighty Co-Host™ community engine. Built with Chat GPT-4, we’ve crafted it to take your raw ideas and offer name suggestions.
Checklist for picking a business name
- Is it memorable?
- Does it hint at what you do?
- Is it already taken?
- Is the domain name available?
- Are relevant social media handles available?
- Can I register it with the government? (if applicable)
- Will it clash with existing brands, copyright, or trademarks?
- Will customers have a sense of what you do? (if applicable)
- Will it fit with the branding and messaging you imagine?
This can be a bit intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be! You could answer most of these questions in about 15 minutes of searching… And it’s worth it to have a business name you’re happy with!
Business Name Ideas
Just to get you started, here are some cool business name ideas for different sectors!
Fitness & Health
- Gym Growth Network
- Whole-Self Fitness
- Not-Boring Ballet Academy
- Hippocratic Wellness Clinic
- Vegan Shake Club
Services
- Adapt-Accountants
- Facebook Marketing Wizards
- Shakespeare Research Network
- Biotech HR Crew
- Glide Waxing
Training
- We Train Truckers
- The Gutenberg Printstitute
- Intersect DEI Training
- IT Skills Rocket
- The UX Experience
Membership
- 100k Consultants Club
- A Beautiful Mastermind
- Slope Seekers
- Furry Friends Fellowship
- Pizza Industry Connect
Hobbies
- Something Succulent
- Cakey Bakey Heart
- Cramp-on Climbing
- Scrapbooking Genius
- Book-Worm Den
