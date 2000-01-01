What goes into a great business name?





When you’re using this business name generator, be on the lookout for the things that make a great business name!





Is it memorable? A name that people can easily remember will make it much easier for your business to grow by word of mouth!





Is it original enough? No business name is 100% original. That’s okay. But you do want to make sure there aren’t existing businesses operating under similar names, especially if they have trademarks or copyrights. And DO check out things like a web address and social media channels (if you want them) to make sure they’re available.





Does it hint at what you do? No business name will fully encapsulate your company. But if you can find one that hints at what you do, it’s pretty great. What do names like Calendly, Shopify, and ahem Mighty Networks have in common? They all hint at what the company does!





Does the name fit the brand you want? A name will tell people things about your company. So what do you want your brand to convey? If you’re an accounting firm wanting to instill trust, a name like “Quirky Tax Nerds” might not do it for you. If you’re a social media company and you want to show off your creative side, “Net Marketing Group” might have customers dozing off.





There’s no right answer here, but choose a name that fits the brand you want.