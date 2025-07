((toc))





“With Mighty, we're making on average $12,000 more during core sales months.” Tessa Romero Founder





During her first pregnancy, Tessa Romero felt deep anger. Rooted in her own trauma-filled childhood, she was weighed down by hurt and loss, too. But Tessa knew she didn’t want to repeat the patterns of her past in her future child’s life, nor did she want to believe the narrative that raising a family would be a blur of sleepless nights, temper tantrums, and messes to clean.