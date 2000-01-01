How to choose the perfect consulting business name





If you're starting a consulting business, you're probably looking for a couple of things. You might be looking for the freedom to be self-employed, to set your own schedule. You might be looking for more power to earn than you could otherwise. Maybe you're looking to grow your impact and thought leadership.





Consulting is a fast-growing field, and that means that there are more consulting businesses all the time as more and more companies choose fractional workers.





Choosing the right name will help you clarify your value proposition, brand yourself, and build a business around your expertise.





Here are a few of the things to think about when naming your consulting business:







Availability. Unless you are using your personal name as a business name (and we’re guessing you wouldn't be here if you were), you need a name that's available. You might want to check if it can be registered as a business, as well as looking for an open domain name and social channels.



Memorability. You want to name that's easy to remember, making it easy for clients to find you and easier to capture word-of-mouth referrals.



Clarity. Often a good consulting business name will hint at what you do.







If you get these things right, you've got the recipe for the perfect consulting business name!