Craft Business Name Generator
If you're looking for a name for your enterprise, this Craft Business Name Generator uses AI to help you find the perfect one.
Quick tips for choosing the perfect craft business name
So the time has come to create your own craft business. Congratulations!
Crafting is a ton of fun. And, unlike so many of the business names out there, you can have some fun naming your crafting business too!
Forget the dull, dry names, and find something that expresses who you are and what your business is about!
When coming up with a craft business name, we usually think about three things:
- Is it memorable? Your crafting business name can be fun, but it should also be memorable. It should be easy for people to come back to again and again.
- Is it shareable? Will it be easy for your clients to tell their friends about you?
- Does it say what you do? It's not an absolute must, but often good craft business names will hint at what it is you do. E.g the Sisters’ Scrapbooking Collective
These are the main questions to ask when it comes to the idea for your name. But you should also do a quick Google search and check domain name availability, especially if you want a website. And it's not a bad idea to check existing companies and trademarks to see what's out there.
Our AI engine is here to help you create a craft business name that feels like magic. Just share a few words about who your business is for and what you offer them and we’ll get to work.
Crafting business name checklist
Here's a checklist for some of the nuts and bolts stuff you can check as you go through this process:
- Check for existing companies and trademarks
- Check whether the relevant social media handles are available
- Do a Google search to find out what comes up, and check domain names
- Find out if you can register your craft business under that name (if applicable)
- Run some possibilities by your friends to see what they think!
What makes this Craft Business Name Generator work?
This Craft Business Name Generator runs on AI – specifically, Chat GPT-4. We built it because we wanted creators to be able to find fantastic names for their digital businesses. Since this is an AI generator, it’s not perfect. You might get some names that are wrong for you or even silly. But that’s half the fun!
Keep going until you find the perfect name for your craft business.
