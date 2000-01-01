Quick tips for choosing the perfect craft business name





So the time has come to create your own craft business. Congratulations!





Crafting is a ton of fun. And, unlike so many of the business names out there, you can have some fun naming your crafting business too!





Forget the dull, dry names, and find something that expresses who you are and what your business is about!





When coming up with a craft business name, we usually think about three things:







Is it memorable? Your crafting business name can be fun, but it should also be memorable. It should be easy for people to come back to again and again.



Is it shareable? Will it be easy for your clients to tell their friends about you?



Does it say what you do? It's not an absolute must, but often good craft business names will hint at what it is you do. E.g the Sisters’ Scrapbooking Collective







These are the main questions to ask when it comes to the idea for your name. But you should also do a quick Google search and check domain name availability, especially if you want a website. And it's not a bad idea to check existing companies and trademarks to see what's out there.