What is Discord?
Discord is an online live streaming and chat platform that lets users meet and form groups around shared interests. It started as a platform for gamers to talk as they played PC games, but has evolved to support all types of conversations through its online forums and voice chat. It is available as a smartphone app, as well as a desktop app and web application and has over 300 million users.
What is a Discord server?
A Discord server is the name given to an online space that users create on the platform. It’s the equivalent of a “group” or “community” on other community platforms. Servers are dedicated to a specific niche, which could be anything from people who love to play Warcraft to building careers in digital marketing to politics. Users need an invite link to join a Discord server.
