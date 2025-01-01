Kelly Pratt
Kelly is a certified (certifiable 🤪) Martha Beck Wayfinder Coach, creative catalyst, and founder of Athena Village, a cozy corner of the internet where soul-led women in transition find clarity, community, and a dash of whimsy. She's spent decades helping visionary creators turn big-hearted ideas into aligned, impactful realities—with strategy, soul, and plenty of laughter along the way.
Who I Work With
Kelly loves working with heart-led entrepreneurs and Mighty Hosts and who are ready to make community a thriving part of their business ecosystem. Their ideas are abundant and their vision is bold—and she helps them bring it all to life with structure, strategy, and soul (minus the burnout).
“ I love Athena Village for its heart centered leadership and the women who make up the community. I deeply appreciate the intentionality behind creating an upholding, the values and culture of the village.”
“he support Kelly provides in understanding tools and helping with setup is invaluable—it makes the tech feel less overwhelming…Her generosity with her time and expertise is incredible. We’re so lucky to have Kelly guiding us.”
“I’d like to give the fabulous Kelly a shout-out for all she does for us in Athena Village! I was able to hop into the coworker space…and experience such clarity and focus…it astounded me how powerful simply being in the same virtual space together is!”
“I adore Kelly unconditionally. I was overwhelmed until we started working together more than a year ago. She’s amazing and she rescues me on a regular basis.”
Interested in becoming a Mighty Certified Expert?
Apply today to be on the list for future live trainings.
Build a $1 Million Community
This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.