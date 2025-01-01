Mike White

Mike White

Audience101

Get in Touch
View Website

Services

Community Strategy

Course Creation

Community Setup

Marketing & Launch

Growth & Retention

About

Mike is a marketing expert with a unique skill to cut through the BS and reinvest in human connection through live events, bonded communities, authentic /focussed content.

Who I Work With

Mike serves the overwhelmed marketer - whether you're an individual founder or a business trying to connect and grow your audience into long term loyal customers.

Service Offerings

Community Membership: Audience101

The best way to access and take advantage of Mike's services are through his community, that offers all of my services under one roof as well as easy to learn guides. Mike created the Connected Marketing System™ which links the four pillars of modern marketing: live events, online communities, relevant content, and focused media channels into one connected whole instead of departmental silos.

Mike White offers an hourly consulting rate, inquire directly for details

“Our staff (30,000) engagement went from 30% to 86%, having worked with Mike to create our transformation strategy.”
Ericsson

Ericsson

Interested in becoming a Mighty Certified Expert?

Apply today to be on the list for future live trainings.

Join Our Waitlist

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case Studies

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

CareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

Get the app

Build a $1 Million Community

This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case Studies

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

CareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.