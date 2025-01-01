Sam Shaw
The Alchemy Collaborative
Services
Community Strategy
Course Creation
Technical Operations
Marketing & Launch
Community Setup
Growth & Retention
About
Sam helps turn influence into income. The Alchemy Collaborative help creators and ecommerce brands turn attention into income by building custom digital offers, email/SMS systems, and high-converting ecommerce funnels that sell. If you’ve got the audience, they’ve got the engine to monetize it.
Who I Work With
Sam partners with creators who have big, engaged audiences—and even bigger purpose. You’re an expert in your space. You care deeply about what you do. This isn’t just content—it’s your calling. The Alchemy Collaborative helps you turn that into something bigger: scalable products, lasting impact, and true ownership.
“After we worked with Sam and his team, our sales have increased 20% month over month. The process was easy and it felt natural. I’d highly recommend Sam and his team who wants to make more money with their audience.”
“We partnered with Sam, which has proven to be one of our best decisions. After working with him, we’ve seen our conversion rates climb by about 38%. If you want a data driven approach with measurable results, I recommend Sam.”
“I’ve worked with Sam and The Alchemy Collaborative for about 2 years. This has been one of the best decisions I made for my business. He helped me understand the complexities of digital marketing. My business would not be where it is today without them.”
Interested in becoming a Mighty Certified Expert?
Apply today to be on the list for future live trainings.
Build a $1 Million Community
This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.