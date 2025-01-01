Sam Shaw

Sam Shaw

The Alchemy Collaborative

Sam helps turn influence into income. The Alchemy Collaborative help creators and ecommerce brands turn attention into income by building custom digital offers, email/SMS systems, and high-converting ecommerce funnels that sell. If you’ve got the audience, they’ve got the engine to monetize it.

Sam partners with creators who have big, engaged audiences—and even bigger purpose. You’re an expert in your space. You care deeply about what you do. This isn’t just content—it’s your calling. The Alchemy Collaborative helps you turn that into something bigger: scalable products, lasting impact, and true ownership.

“After we worked with Sam and his team, our sales have increased 20% month over month. The process was easy and it felt natural. I’d highly recommend Sam and his team who wants to make more money with their audience.”
Dayton

Dayton

Condition 1

“We partnered with Sam, which has proven to be one of our best decisions. After working with him, we’ve seen our conversion rates climb by about 38%. If you want a data driven approach with measurable results, I recommend Sam.”
Keith

Keith

Hammer Made

“I’ve worked with Sam and The Alchemy Collaborative for about 2 years. This has been one of the best decisions I made for my business. He helped me understand the complexities of digital marketing. My business would not be where it is today without them.”
Meredith

Meredith

Revel Rey

Get the app

