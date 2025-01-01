Empower developers to code faster, smarter, and with more impact—using AI to unlock their full potential

About Mighty Networks

Mighty Networks is building the future of community software. We help creators, entrepreneurs, and brands build valuable communities and courses where members connect with each other to achieve transformational results. Our proprietary ‘people magic’ technology uses AI to curate meaningful relationships, helping our customers generate 90%+ profit margins through paid memberships, courses, and events.

In the past 18 months, more $1M communities have been built on Mighty than any other platform, with our 15,000+ customers generating $500M in creator earnings. We serve Tony Robbins, Dr. Mark Hyman, Mel Robbins, Marie Forleo, and thousands of other thriving communities.

The Role

At Mighty Networks, we’re looking for a Senior Software Engineer, Developer Experience, to join our team and help shape the future of developer productivity. You’ll focus on enhancing our engineering workflows, creating self-service tooling, and empowering our development teams to build and iterate faster. If you’re passionate about optimizing development environments, automating processes, and introducing innovative solutions that directly impact developers’ day-to-day experience, this is the role for you.

As a Senior Software Engineer, Developer Experience, you’ll be instrumental in creating the systems, tools, and processes that make engineering at Mighty faster, smarter, and more efficient. You’ll collaborate closely with engineers across the company to ensure that everyone has the tools and infrastructure they need to succeed.

What You’ll Do

Build and enhance developer-facing tools and services that streamline development workflows, CI/CD pipelines, and collaboration.

Automate manual processes, reduce friction, and optimize the development cycle for all engineers.

Design, develop, and support internal tooling that accelerates developer productivity, with a focus on scaling and reliability.

Integrate AI and automation into the developer workflow to supercharge team capabilities, from coding to testing and deployment.

Monitor, maintain, and improve the developer experience across all engineering systems (e.g., CI/CD, version control, debugging, testing).

Collaborate with product and engineering teams to turn technical challenges into elegant solutions that benefit the entire organization.

Own end-to-end tooling and solutions that support developer productivity, including system performance and incident management.

Participate in the broader engineering community to share best practices, and contribute to the continuous improvement of internal systems.





What We’re Looking For

5+ years of experience in software engineering, with a focus on improving developer tooling or developer experience.

Proven experience working with CI/CD tools, version control (Git), and automation platforms like GitHub Actions, Jenkins, or CircleCI.

Strong understanding of modern software development workflows, including testing, debugging, and deployment.

Experience with cloud-native tools and platforms (AWS, Kubernetes, Terraform, Docker).

Familiarity with backend systems and databases (PostgreSQL, Elasticsearch, etc.).

Comfort with programming languages such as Ruby, Python, or Golang, and familiarity with web frameworks (Ruby on Rails is a plus).

Knowledge of monitoring, observability tools, and best practices (Datadog, Sentry, etc.).

A passion for improving developer efficiency and creating systems that are scalable and easy to use.

Excellent communication skills and the ability to work cross-functionally with other teams.

Bonus: Experience with AI tools for automation and enhancing developer workflows.

Bonus: Previous experience in leading or driving Developer Experience initiatives.





Who You Are

You are passionate about making developers more productive and thrive on identifying areas for improvement in the development process.

You enjoy building tools that remove blockers and reduce manual effort, giving developers more time to focus on creative and impactful work.

You believe that simplicity and clarity are key in creating effective systems that scale.

You thrive in a fast-moving environment where experimentation and learning through iteration are encouraged.

You have a growth mindset and are constantly looking for new ways to optimize and improve systems.

You are excited about integrating AI into the development workflow to drive innovation and productivity.





If you’re excited to shape the developer experience at a company that’s using AI and cutting-edge technologies to scale, we’d love to hear from you!

Compensation: The base salary for this role ranges from $80,000–$120,000 USD, with exact compensation based on location, experience, and cost of living.